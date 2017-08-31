Dr. Per Enge Appointed to Satelles Board of Directors

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. , Aug.Â Dr. Enge is the Vance and Arlene Coffman Professor of Aeronautics and Astronautics of Stanford University , where he is the Director of the Stanford Center for Position Navigation and Time. His laboratory has worked with the US Coast Guard to design a medium frequency (MF) radio system to broadcast differential GPS corrections to maritime users, and this system has been implemented as a worldwide standard. His laboratory also worked with the Federal Aviation Administration to develop the wide area augmentation systems (WAAS). This system provides GPS integrity data to airborne users. Today, WAAS is carried by over 100,000 aircraft, and similar systems have been implemented in Europe , India and Japan . He also serves on the Board of Directors of Amida Technologies, and he serves as a Technical Advisor to Polaris Wireless. He has received the Kepler, Thurlow and Burka Awards from the Institute of Navigation for his work. He is a Fellow of the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE). He is a Member of the National Academy of Engineering, and is a Fellow of the Institute of Navigation. Dr. Enge received his PhD in Electrical Engineering from the University of Illinois in 1983. In 2012, the U.S. Air Force inducted Per into the GPS Hall of Fame.

Dr. Enge commented, "I am eager to join the Satelles Board of Directors and look forward to supporting the management team. I am encouraged by the progress Satelles has made and continue to have confidence in the leadership team and future growth of the business."

"It is with great pleasure that we welcome Per to Satelles Board of Directors," said Dr. Michael O'Connor , Satelles CEO. "Per has distinguished himself as a technology innovator, and brings to our Board of Directors deep expertise in global navigation satellite systems. His wealth of experience and expertise in GPS and other technologies adds new depth to our board as we continue to deliver Satellite Time and Location (STL) to users around the world. We look forward to working with Per on our mission to deliver trusted time and location solutions that augment and enhance existing solutions - including GPS."

About Satelles Satelles provides unique time and location solutions delivered over the Iridium constellation of 66 low-earth-orbiting satellites. These time and location signals are available anywhere on Earth, without the need for local infrastructure, making the system perfect for augmenting GPS and other location-based technologies. Unlike standard GPS, these high power signals can reach into varied building structures. Most importantly, Satelles has customized the Iridium signal-in-space to provide a location-specific signature that can reliably prove (or authenticate) the location of a mobile device or other equipment, while being virtually impervious to spoofing and other attacks.

For more information about Satelles, please visit www.satellesinc.com, email us at info@satellesinc.com, or contact us at 703-723-4599.

This press release was issued through 24-7PressRelease.com. For further information, visit http://www.24-7pressrelease.com.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dr-per-enge-appointed-to-satelles-board-of-directors-300511980.html

SOURCE Satelles

http://www.satellesinc.com