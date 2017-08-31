Nominations for the 2017 Telehealth HonorsÂ® Are Now Available

HOBOKEN, N.J. , Aug.Â The Telehealth HonorsÂ program recognizes those individuals and programs who provide exceptional patient care in the home using modern telehealth technology. The Telehealth HonorsÂ are the first awards in the nation to showcase outstanding stories of successful patient care using telehealth in home based care including home health, hospice, palliative care, assisted living, and acute care transition models. Honorees are a testament to how modern telehealth solutions have enriched the lives of those involved while supporting the initiatives of the providers.

Who Is Eligible

We invite all nurses, clinicians, and providers to nominate themselves or their colleagues who are the embodiment of excellence in telehealth programs in the home health space.

How to Apply

To complete the application, visit our website and download the nomination form at telehealthhonors.com. Once completed, you can submit the application via email to telehealthhonors@healthrecoverysolutions.com. Deadline for submission is Friday September 22, 2017 12PM ET .

When Are Honorees Announced

The Telehealth HonorsÂ® awards recipients will be announced during the Opening Reception at the National Association of Home Care & Hospice Conference on October 15, 2017 .

Presented By

The Telehealth HonorsÂ® program-presented by Health Recovery Solutions (HRS)-recognizes examples of clinical excellence while serving as a foundation for the expansion of telehealth care models across the healthcare continuum. To learn more about Health Recovery Solutions, visit healthrecoverysolutions.com or call (347) 699 - 6477.

Contact:

Giaynel Cordero 551-236-5870 gcordero@healthrecoverysolutions.com

