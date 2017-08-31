Harmonic to Participate at the Drexel Hamilton Telecom, Media and Technology Investor Conference

SAN JOSE, Calif. , Aug.Â Harmonic (NASDAQ HLIT), the worldwide leader in video delivery technology and services, today announced that Sanjay Karla , Harmonic's Chief Financial Officer, will present at the Drexel Hamilton Telecom, Media and Technology Investor Conference in New York, New York on Tuesday, September 6, 2017 at 10 00 a.m. ET .

A live audio webcast of the conference presentation will be available on Harmonic's website at http://investor.harmonicinc.com. The archived webcast will remain posted on the Company's investor relations website for 90 days.

