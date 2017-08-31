Ormuco Launches Fully Managed Cloud Service in Finland in Collaboration with HPE and ALSO

Montreal based Ormuco, in collaboration with Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) and ALSO, today launched a fully managed cloud computing service in Finland that offers enterprise customers, service providers, independent software vendors (ISVs) and resellers true workload portability in an open, vendor neutral, hybrid cloud environment.

Ormuco Stack offers a full-featured, turnkey cloud platform that works seamlessly across public and private environments and addresses security and data sovereignty requirements, enabling businesses in Finland and around the world to choose where and how their applications are deployed and data stored.

Ormuco Stack is now available to value-added resellers (VARs) and service providers (SPs) in Finland on the ALSO Cloud Marketplace, through select HPE partners, and from the HPE-sponsored Cloud28+ community.

With Ormuco Stack, VARs, SPs and ISVs can offer their enterprise customers a public cloud experience-easy, convenient and self-service-inside their own datacenters. Ormuco Stack also allows enterprises to burst seamlessly from on-premises to off-premises managed clouds when workloads demand it, without having to worry about complex integrations. Ormuco Stack offers this because the architectures of the on-premises cloud and the off-premises cloud are fully compatible.

With Ormuco Stack, ALSO customers can configure private or hybrid cloud platforms for their clients with a pay-per-use or a term commitment model. The solution is delivered from ALSO's Tier 3 TUV-Certified datacenters operated in 12 European countries, supported by HPE infrastructure. Fully managed and updated by Ormuco, the platform is engineered around OpenStack RESTful APIs and achieves operational excellence through artificial intelligence (AI), automation and machine learning, thereby ensuring scalability, efficiency and cost optimization.

Ormuco CEO Orlando Bayter said, "Ormuco Stack is a 'have it your way' solution, meaning enterprise customers are able to have convenience, flexibility, security, compliance and optimal performance no matter where they run their workloads and store their data. Ormuco Stack ends the debate about public or private-the best of both worlds is available in a single stack, on premises or off, all managed through a single pane of glass. Plus, with Ormuco Stack, there's no more month's long path to deployment or hassle-laden management burden. There is just intelligent, economical cloud made simple. We are delighted to join with our exceptional partners, HPE and ALSO, in bringing this service to Finland."

"Cloud28+ simplifies hybrid IT for customers by allowing them to easily find partners and solutions that meet their custom business and regulatory requirements," said Olivier Hemmer, EMEA director of service provider and Cloud28+ sales, Hewlett Packard Enterprise. "Together with Ormuco and ALSO, we're facilitating the multi-cloud solutions that fit our customers' needs."

"When we first announced our partnership with Ormuco last fall, we expanded our portfolio with a proven solution that empowered our customers to address their verticals with easy-to-use, scalable services," said Michael Gericks, senior vice president Consumptional Business at ALSO. "This announcement builds on our partnership not only by extending our reach to customers in Finland, but also by leveraging the technology of Ormuco Stack to deliver the same cloud experience regardless of whether the infrastructure is located on-premises or elsewhere."

About ALSO

ALSO Holding AG (Emmen/Switzerland) brings providers and buyers of the ICT industry together. The company offers services at all levels of the ICT value chain from a single source. In the European B2B marketplace, ALSO bundles logistics services, financial services, supply services, solution services, digital services, and IT services together into individual service packages. ALSO's portfolio contains more than 188 000 articles from some 500 vendors. The Group has around 3 520 employees throughout Europe (annual average 2016). In fiscal year 2016 (closing on December 31), the company generated net sales of 8.0 billion euros. The majority shareholder of ALSO Holding AG is the Droege Group, Düsseldorf, Germany. Further information is available at http://www.also.cloud.

About Cloud28+

Cloud28+ is an open community of service providers, solution providers, ISVs, systems integrators, distributors, and government entities dedicated to accelerating Cloud adoption around the globe. It gives customers one place to go to find enterprise Cloud services that meet their specific workload or regulatory requirements - whether that be through Public or Private Cloud solutions. The community provides members with the ability to exchange knowledge and tap into the power of a shared network of trusted advisors. There is no cost to join Cloud28+, nor are there any brokerage fees through the platform. Visit www.cloud28plus.com to learn more.

About Ormuco

Ormuco is transforming cloud computing through its intelligent cloud platform, Ormuco Stack. Ormuco Stack leverages artificial intelligence, machine learning and end-to-end automation to deliver systems that self heal, repair, troubleshoot and prevent issues before they impact users. VARs, SPs, ISVs and enterprises using Ormuco Stack reap the benefits of better economics, enhanced agility, streamlined operations and a world-class customer experience. Ormuco Stack is available through a global partner ecosystem to facilitate both local data requirements as well as the security and scaling needs of global companies. www.ormuco.com.

