Global Telecom Expense Management Market to Reach $5.6 Billion by 2025: Analysis by Service Delivery Mode, Solution, Organization Size, End User & Geography - Research and Markets

The Global Telecom Expense Management market is poised to grow at a CAGR of around 14.2% over the next decade to reach approximately $5.62 billion by 2025. Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include high growth opportunities in emerging economies, rising acceptance of portable devices in enterprises and recent technological developments in telecom expense management.

Based on service delivery mode the market is categorized into managed services, hosted, cloud services, licensed software and complete outsourcing.

Telecom Expense Management is categorized by solution into usage management, sourcing management, reporting and business management, ordering and provisioning management, invoice management, inventory management, financial management, dispute management, contract management, business intelligence and other solutions.

By organization size the market is segmented into enterprises and small and medium businesses (SMBS).

Based on end user the telecom expense management market is segregated into manufacturing, banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI), media and entertainment, transportation and logistics, consumer goods and retail, healthcare, it and telecom and other end users.

