Natterbox Double Win in Corporate Vision’s 2017 Technology Innovator Awards

Natterbox, a leading provider of global voice cloud services today announced it has won two prestigious awards in Corporate Vision's 2017 Technology Innovator Awards. Natterbox was named Voice and CRM Integration Specialist of the Year and UK Best Cloud based Services Platform in recognition of its Advance Voice Services (AVS) innovation.

Natterbox AVS on the Salesforce AppExchange, empowers businesses to connect with their customers, partners and employees in entirely new ways. Natterbox AVS reduces dependencies on IT by putting the phone system into the hands of administrators who can enable, configure and run their entire organisations phone system and contact centre from a single platform, leveraging customer data to meet growing expectations for immediate and personalised service.

Neil Hammerton, CEO, Natterbox comments, "We are delighted to win these two prestigious awards which recognise our market leading innovation and customer service. 66% of consumers are likely to switch brands if they do not receive personalised service and 87% of buyer loyalty is influenced by an immediate response to support requests with buyers rating the phone as being one of the most critical channels for getting help. Bringing voice into the digitised customer experience through our cloud PBX service that integrates 100% inside Salesforce, enables our customers to globalise their operations and deliver exceptional levels of service. These awards recognise our technical and user experience expertise."

Now celebrating its third year, the Technology Innovator Awards celebrate businesses with leading edge, innovative technological developments. Each winner is chosen through a combination of votes gathered from a network of respected industry partners, together with the organisations own in-depth and rigorous in-house research process.

Built on the Salesforce Platform, Natterbox AVS is currently available on the AppExchange at https://appexchange.salesforce.com/listingDetail?listingId=a0N3A00000EpmWMUAZ

About Natterbox

Natterbox launched in 2010 to solve business telephony issues and bring voice into the digitized customer experience through a global cloud PBX service that captures and integrates voice into customer processes and Salesforce® systems. Over 450 organisations around the world rely on Natterbox to set new standards in customer experience to drive measurable increases in sales efficiency, competitive advantage and organisational success. Customers include Groupon, Kimberly Clarke, Rakuten and Legal & General.

