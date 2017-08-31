Celeno's Wi-Fi Technology Chosen to Power Loewe's Home-Entertainment Devices to Enable Superior User Experience

Celeno Communications, the leading provider of smart, managed Wi Fi solutions, today announced that its CL2400 chip family and software technology will power the next generation of Loewe products. Loewe Technologies GmbH, Germany's premium consumer electronics manufacturer, chose Celeno's Wi Fi solutions as they exceed user expectations in providing a seamless wireless smart home entertainment experience. The partnership will enable Loewe to provide an uninterrupted, high definition audio and visual experience for users, delivering Gigabit speeds, even in crowded multi user, multi device environments.

"We're delighted that Loewe chose to partner with Celeno on their next generation of products as part of a seamless home-entertainment experience," said Gilad Rozen , Founder and CEO of Celeno. "Loewe is known for their high-end innovative solutions and that's exactly what Celeno enables by taking an approach of guaranteeing top speeds and connectivity even in a heavily loaded Wi-Fi network. We're two innovative companies working together to produce exciting results for the end-user."

Celeno's solution includes its latest CL2400 Wi-Fi silicon, OptimizAIR™, software defined Wi-Fi virtualization delivering QoS among multiple virtual networks, devices and services, and ControlAIR™ the industry's only effective software solution to increase throughput using multiple access points in the home by adding smart cluster connectivity and dynamic Radio Resource Management (RRM) addressing the move towards a multi-AP Wi-Fi network or "Sprinklers" architecture for the wireless home of tomorrow. The ControlAIR software allows for wireless home networks that offer vastly improved coverage, expanded capacity and speeds that consistently exceed one Gigabit per second. ControlAir also allows increased power efficiency and less induced interference on adjacent networks.

"Loewe is above all committed to innovation and quality, and choosing Celeno was another confirmation of this commitment," said Michael Pedersen , CTO of Loewe. "Our customers are buying a top tier product and they expect that it will work great anywhere in their home on every account, from audio and visual quality, to a seamless streaming experience across multiple devices and Celeno makes this possible".

About Celeno Communications Celeno is the leading provider of smart, managed Wi-Fi solutions. Celeno's extensive Wi-Fi chip portfolio and ground-breaking software technologies are designed to excel in real life, highly-interfered dense network scenarios, delivering the level of management, performance, speed, coverage, reliability and superlative user experience demanded by Wi-Fi users. Celeno's field-proven chips and software technology have been successfully integrated into numerous OEM Wi-Fi devices and have been deployed in tens of millions of homes around the world by almost 100 leading service providers worldwide. Founded in 2005 and backed by blue chip investors, Celeno is a well-established company headquartered in Ra'anana, Israel , with a global presence and offices in the US, EMEA and Asia Pacific.

About Loewe Founded in 1923 by the brothers Siegmund and David Ludwig Loewe , Loewe presented the world's first electronic film transmission at the 8th Berlin Radio Exhibition in 1931. The brilliant inventor and physicist Manfred von Ardenne , Loewe's Chief Engineer, came up with the technology. And so Loewe invented the television. Loewe devices are still made in Germany – and that with great passion, enthusiasm and extensive expertise. The development, production and service departments are based in Kronach (Upper Franconia). Loewe products have been perfected down to the last detail and designed to last and save energy. Modular technology, premium materials, precise workmanship, regular software updates and timeless design guarantee a sustainable product – this is high-tech with a soul.

