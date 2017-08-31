P&O Maritime and GCX Announce Plans to Expand Partnership for Global Managed WAN Services

P&O Maritime, a fully owned subsidiary of Dubai based DP World, today announced that it will be extending its partnership with Global Cloud Xchange (GCX), a subsidiary of Reliance Communications Ltd, by adding more sites to its expansive Global WAN maintained by GCX.

Currently, P&O Maritime uses GCX services for a fully managed end-to-end Hybrid Network Solution connecting many worldwide P&O Maritime sites; many of these are located in regions with a difficult telecommunications environment such as Mozambique, Argentina and Paraguay. Soon P&O Maritime will be expanding this network relationship initially in Papua New Guinea followed by more locations throughout Europe and UAE in 2018, keeping pace with the rapid growth in P&O's business.

Steven Weingartner, Infrastructure & Communications Manager at P&O Maritime, said, "18 months ago we had a mix of local internet services that were becoming unmanageable; our increased network workloads suffered from inconsistent latencies and network performance. With the new GCX WAN, we have a fast, low-latency, reliable and secure worldwide WAN fully managed by GCX teams and it is doing everything that GCX said it would do, and more. We are now in the next stage of our growth strategies, using the GCX Cloud 'Direct Connectivity' through their Cloud Xchange and Cloud X Fusion products to bring workloads closer to the regions improving performance for both internal users and our customers accessing critical applications. It's really dramatically changing our business thinking and what we previously had considered not possible is becoming possible."

"We are pleased that our partnership with P&O Maritime has opened up opportunities for their expansion through use of Global Network and Cloud services." said David Pearson, Managing Director, GCX Australia & New Zealand. "Cloud X Fusion, part of our innovative Cloud solutions portfolio, helps customers connect their networks to providers like AWS & Microsoft Azure via reliable and secure private connectivity almost anywhere around the world. We also recently introduced Cloud X WAN, a complementary fully managed SD WAN service offering zero-touch provisioning, enhanced MPLS-class VPN connectivity for Enterprises on the GCX-proprietary Cloud X Platform."

GCX is the operator of the world's largest privately owned submarine cable infrastructure spanning over 68,000km around the globe integrated with another 200,000km of domestic fibre optic backbone allows us to deploy solutions ranging from full capacity 'IRU' leasing on sub-sea routes through to fully resilient and scalable global Hybrid-WAN deployments reaching over 158 countries.