Aircharge Unveils New MFi iPhone 7 & iPhone 7 Plus Wireless Charging Cases

Aircharge, leader in wireless charging solutions for public spaces, the office and home, has announced today the addition of the new iPhone 7 and 7 Plus cases to its range of 'Made for iPhone' (MFi) wireless charging accessories, completing the line which already includes iPhone 5 5s SE 6 6s 6 Plus 6S Plus models.

With Apple yet to launch a smartphone with built-in wireless charging functions, the new Aircharge wireless charging cases are designed to enable easy and convenient wireless charging capabilities for Apple's latest flagship devices. Once the case is attached, power is sent directly to the iPhone via induction by simply placing the smartphone onto a compatible Qi wireless charger.

Both cases feature a slim and lightweight design which minimises bulk and combines practicality and style. Made from durable materials which don't mark or attract dirt, the hard tactile shell ensures a firm and comfortable grip and protects the iPhone reducing the risk of damage from knocks and falls, whilst the flexible top allows the phone to be inserted in one swift movement. Both cases also feature a newly added retractable connector, allowing easy access to the Lightning port to connect headphones or enable traditional wired charging when needed.

Carrying both MFi and Qi certification - the global wireless charging standard, the cases conform to high build quality & safety standards and can be used in conjunction with any Qi wireless charger at a speed comparable to standard cables. Pair them with Aircharge's own range of wireless chargers like the Executive charger or the Slimline charger - now also available with a special car mount from accessories specialist Brodit, for the ultimate wireless charging experience.

'We're committed to enable all iPhone users to benefit from wireless charging and we're proud to be the only brand offering a full range of Made for iPhone certified wireless charging cases' said Stefano Piccioli, Marketing Manager at Aircharge.

Aircharge is the world's largest deployer of wireless charging facilities in public venues and via the Aircharge Locator app offer access to over 4,500 public venues globally, meaning the iPhone can be charged when on the go, in locations like restaurants, bars, cafes, shops, hotels, airports and train stations. Brands like McDonald's, Starbucks, Costa Coffee, Vapiano, Virgin, Eurostar, Novotel, Premier Inn, Ibis, Vodafone, O2 and EE are already providing Aircharge facilities in selected venues and more are coming.

The Aircharge cases can also be used to charge wirelessly in more than 90 car models from leading manufacturers such as Aircharge's official partners BMW and Mercedes-Benz.

The Aircharge MFi wireless charging case for iPhone7/7 Plus is currently available for pre-order exclusively from www.air-charge.com/shop. RRP is £44.99 ($67.99/€53.99). Shipments will begin in October 2017.