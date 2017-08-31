Telit Certifies LTE-M Module with AT&T

LONDON , Aug.Â Telit, a global enabler of the Internet of Things (IoT), today announced that its tri band, single mode ME910C1 NA is the first Telit LTE Category M1 (LTE M) module to receive certification for operation on AT&T's LTE M nationwide network. Certification means IoT integrators and providers can quickly start taking advantage of the reliability and coverage of AT&T's LTE M network for the IoT, leveraging the popularity of the Telit xE910 form factor. For more information on the ME910C1 NA http www.telit.com cellular 4g modules xe910 family ME910C1 Series Â Â

"This is a highly anticipated milestone for Telit," said Yosi Fait , Telit's Interim Chief Executive Officer. "Our existing customers using 2G or 3G modules from the xE910 family can now move to the new ME910C1-NA, go through streamlined AT&T testing with our help and start deploying LTE-M products in a matter of weeks. New customers can also get to market quickly with the assistance of our coast-to-coast network of customer support centers and distributors available in the same time zone and local presence in a number of metropolitan areas across the country."

The ME910C1-NA module is a member of Telit's best-selling xE910 family and can easily be applied as a pin-to-pin replacement for existing devices based on the family's modules for 2G, 3G, LTE Categories 1, 3 and 4. With the company's design-once-use-anywhere philosophy, developers can cut costs and development time by simply designing around the xE910 LGA common form factor, giving them the freedom to deploy technologies best suited for the application's environment. The ME910C1-NA also features optimized power consumption and optional quad-constellation GNSS support capabilities. The ME910C1-NA is based on the QualcommÂ® MDM9206 global multimode LTE modem and is the first module based on this chipset to receive AT&T LTE-M certification.

Industries that demand lower costs, security and extended product lifecycles now have more options with the Telit ME910C1-NA. The combination of LTE-M technology and extensive feature set makes this module an ideal solution for new applications in vertical segments such as telematics, smart energy and metering, asset tracking, retail point of sale, security and surveillance, industrial control and automation, smart home, and smart buildings.

Telit has the broadest portfolio of certified IoT LTE Category modules in the industry. For more information about the Telit portfolio of Cellular Cat M1/NB1 modules, click http://info.telit.com/nbiot.

About Telit Telit (AIM: TCM), is a global leader in Internet of Things (IoT) enablement. The company offers the industry's broadest portfolio of integrated products and services for end-to-end IoT deployments - including cellular communication modules in all technologies, GNSS, Wi-Fi, short-to-long range wireless modules, IoT connectivity plans and IoT platform services. Through the IoT Portal, Telit makes IoT onboarding easy, reduces risk, time to market, complexity and costs for asset tracking, remote monitoring and control, telematics, industrial automation and others, across many industries and vertical markets worldwide.

