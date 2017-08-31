AT&T is Getting Amped Up for the New LG V30

DALLAS , Aug.Â Today, LG announced the upcoming launch of the LG V30Â and we are excited to offer the smartphone at AT&T this fall.Â

"The LG V30 is packed with the latest audio and visual capabilities, including an immersive OLED display, high-quality sound and entertainment on-the-go," said Jeff Howard , vice president, Mobile Device Portfolio, AT&T. "If you're looking for a new smartphone with top camera and video features, then the LG V30 from AT&T is the device you want on the network you need."

With a 6-inch QHD+ FullVisionTM OLED display and Hi-Fi Quad Digital-to-Analog Converter (DAC) premium sound, the LG V30 continues to push what's possible when smartphones and entertainment meet. And, as the first LG device to support Google Daydream Virtual Reality, AT&T customers will be able to immerse themselves in new experiences.

The LG V30 features a top-quality camera with front and rear wide-angle lenses, allowing you to capture group shots and expansive panoramas. Also, using the Cine Effect feature, you can produce cinema-like videos in high-definition, all in the palm of your hand. The V30 also has an IP68 water and dust resistance rating and military-standard (MIL-STD-810G) certifications, providing peace of mind for your everyday adventures.1

The LG V30 will be the latest of six AT&T 5G Evolution capable devices. Our 5G Evolution technology gives you a taste of the future of connectivity in parts of Austin and Indianapolis today, with more metro areas to come this year.2

With 5G Evolution, we're aggressively deploying equipment, investing in the right mix of spectrum and technology and laying the foundation on our path to 5G while standards are being finalized.

Please visit att.com/v30 for more details on the LG V30 and stay tuned for more announcements from AT&T this fall.

1 Water & Dust Resistance: Water-resistant and dustproof based on IP68 rating, which tests submersion up to 1.5 meters for up to 30 minutes. 2 5G Evolution: Req's compatible service. Available in select areas only.

