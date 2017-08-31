Qualcomm Brings Fast, Exceptional Connectivity to Samsung Premium QLED TVs

BERLIN , Aug.Â Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ QCOM) through its subsidiary, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., today announced that its home entertainment solution QCA9379 is powering the connectivity in Samsung QLED TV product line. The QCA9379 is a combo chip with support for dual stream Wi FiÂ 802.11ac and BluetoothÂ , enabling Samsung's premium flagship QLED TVs to support interactive and engaging media experiences.

"Our QCA9379 solution was designed to support interactive and engaging media experiences in smart TV products, streaming devices, and set-top/gaming boxes, thanks to the superior connectivity it delivers," said Joseph Bousaba , vice president, product management, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. "We are excited that Samsung's flagship QLED TVs are some of the first smart TV products to take full advantage of the QCA9379, providing superb home entertainment to Samsung customers."

"We value the collaboration that we share with Qualcomm Technologies, and are excited to work with them on our QLED TVs which provide the most true-to-life picture on screen," said Sunghee Han , vice president, Samsung Visual Display business. "Working with Qualcomm Technologies allows us to provide our customers with seamless connectivity, high performance and enhanced power efficiency."

The QCA9379 chip allows Bluetooth to wirelessly connect with remote controls and gaming accessories, overcoming the line-of-sight limitations of traditional infrared remotes and supporting advanced functionality such as voice commands. The combo chip also features the newest Wi-Fi 802.11ac standard with receive support for Multi-User MIMO, allowing fast access to bandwidth-intensive online content such as streaming 4K Ultra HD video. The QCA9379 has separate Bluetooth and Wi-Fi antennas for coexistence support to enable dual-stream capabilities, improving Wi-Fi performance in scenarios requiring concurrent connectivity, a higher number of users, and robust connectivity across the home. The QCA9379 is designed to interoperate with Qualcomm Technologies' Bluetooth Smart SoC for remote controls and accessories, the CSR102x, supporting a comprehensive ecosystem solution that helps manufacturers rapidly develop responsive home entertainment and gaming products with long battery life in accessories and optional support for voice.

