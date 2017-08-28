Panzura Inside 2.0 Eliminates Need for Traditional NAS While Saving Enterprises Up to 70 Percent

LAS VEGAS , Aug. VMworld Panzura, the leader in unstructured data management in the cloud, today announced the second generation of the Panzura Inside program. Panzura Inside features the new Panzura Freedom 7 virtual machine (VM) with 10X performance and scale, tested with leading hyperconverged infrastructure (HCI) systems and all flash arrays (AFA).Â The program also includes a new starter bundle that can be downloaded and deployed in minutes with existing HCI and AFA systems, turning local flash storage into unlimited, high performance cloud storage for unstructured data.Â

When combined with a HCI system or AFA, the Panzura Freedom 7 VM enables enterprises to modernize their storage environments and eliminate traditional NAS (structured and unstructured), saving up to 70 percent. Panzura Inside helps enterprises non-disruptively take advantage of cloud storage economics, scalability, and resiliency while delivering the data center performance required by applications and users. Panzura Inside has been tested with Nutanix, Simplivity, Pure, Nimble, Tintri, and Tegile.

"With Panzura Inside, enterprises are able to manage the explosive growth of both unstructured and structured data by transforming the complex and costly traditional NAS model to the cloud," said Patrick Harr , CEO for Panzura. "This new hybrid cloud NAS model results in up to 70 percent cost savings and delivers the speed and agility enterprises require to meet their growing data demands."

The Panzura Freedom 7 VM includes high performance NFS and SMB, tight integration with VMware tools, and dynamic scalability for VM resources. Freedom 7 delivers unprecedented performance and scale; expanded data center workloads; deployment on any platform and cloud; automated, centralized management; and unmatched cloud data protection.

The Panzura Cloud File System (PCFS) underpins Panzura Freedom 7. PCFS was purpose-built for the cloud and offers powerful, intelligent file services such as global namespace, real-time distributed locking, global deduplication, SmartSynch, and military-grade encryption.

The new Panzura Inside Starter Bundle will be offered through December 31, 2017 for under $35,000 and is exclusively available through Panzura authorized resellers. The starter bundle includes licensing for two Panzura Freedom 7 VMs (primary and HA), along with 25 terabytes of managed storage and one year of gold support.

The Panzura Freedom 7 VM will be demonstrated during VMworld 2017 in Las Vegas at the Panzura booth #126. In addition, the company is hosting the Hall Crawl at their booth on Tuesday evening, and has a suite in the Mandalay Bay available for 1:1 appointments. Panzura will also be presenting at the AWS booth #300 at noon on Monday.

About Panzura Panzura is the leader in managing unstructured data in the cloud. Panzura Freedom, an intelligent hybrid cloud storage platform, represents a breakthrough in managing explosive growth in unstructured data, delivering data center performance with the economics, scalability, and durability of the cloud. The Panzura Cloud File System underpins Panzura Freedom and incorporates intelligent file services backed by 26 patents. Using Panzura, enterprises shift from legacy storage as they consolidate and simplify their storage into the cloud. Organizations like Milwaukee Tool, American College of Radiology, and Chevron use Panzura for active archive, hybrid cloud NAS, and cross-site collaboration. Please visit www.panzura.com for further information.

