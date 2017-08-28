GSMA Mobile 360 – Latin America Will Showcase Mobile Ecosystem Innovation across the Region

The GSMA today outlined the first details of the 2017 Mobile 360 Series Latin America conference, which will take place 31 October 2 November in Bogot , Colombia. The thought leadership conference, which forms part of the 2017 GSMA Mobile 360 Series of events, will highlight the latest innovations in the region and will feature experts from leading mobile operators, ecosystem players, internet companies and organisations in adjacent industry sectors, as well as regional policymakers.

"For Latin America, mobile is a key foundation supporting the innovation that businesses, startups and small and medium enterprises are generating in the region," said Michael O'Hara, Chief Marketing Officer, GSMA. "Mobile can boost Latin American economies and help tackle the social challenges facing underserved populations. Mobile 360 - Latin America will convene key industry leaders and decision makers from across the ecosystem to discuss the key role that mobile will play in Latin America's future."

Mobile 360 - Latin America will address the main opportunities and challenges facing the mobile industry today. Delegates will have the opportunity to explore key drivers of innovation in the region, including the Internet of Things, financial inclusion and mobile money, connected cars, mobile identity, future networks and 5G, network security, media and advertising, and mobile's contribution to the UN Sustainable Development Goals, among others.

Industry Leaders Confirmed to Speak

The Mobile 360 - Latin America conference programme will offer perspectives from across the mobile industry and broader technology landscape. Held 31 October - 1 November, the conference programme will feature a series of high-level presentations and panel discussions on the most pressing trends and issues in mobile.

Speakers confirmed to date include:

Alongside the conference, the regional event will also feature several themed seminars and workshops including the "GSMA Latam Strategy & Innovation Forum", the "Mobile Ecosystem Contribution to the Sustainable Development Goals" seminar, and the "5G Spectrum and Policy Forum", among others.

Expert Working Groups to Meet

GSMA Latin America has four operator-led Working Groups that provide GSMA regional members the opportunity to get engaged in GSMA activities and programmes, exchange information, provide training and network, as well as establishing regional industry positions. On 2 November, four Working Groups will meet, including the Regulatory Working Group (REGU), the Security & Fraud Working Group (SEGF), the Technical & Terminals Working Group (TECT), and the Wholesale Agreements and Solutions LATAM Group (WASL). Participants at these invitation-only sessions will have the opportunity to discuss in greater depth the many technical, regulatory and commercial aspects of new and existing services.

Calling All Startups

Mobile 360 - Latin America will again offer the "Innovation Showcase", where entrepreneurs from across the region will have the opportunity to spotlight their companies. In this session, a panel of venture capitalists, investors and industry experts will share their views on what makes a successful telecommunications venture today. A select group of Latin American startups will then pitch their companies to the expert panel and audience, with the winner being granted the exciting opportunity to speak at Mobile World Congress 2018 in Barcelona. Companies interested in participating in the Innovation Showcase should submit a proposal at www.mobile360series.com/latin-america/agenda/startups/ .

Mobile 360 - Latin America Event Sponsors

Sponsors for the event include TigoUne (Host Sponsor) and Amdocs (Silver Sponsor). Huawei is the Global Industry Supporter for the full Mobile 360 Series of conferences taking place throughout 2017.

Registration for Mobile 360 - Latin America

Registration for Mobile 360 - Latin America is now open; individuals wishing to attend should visit www.mobile360series.com/latin-america/attend/attendee-registration/. For a limited period, attendees can purchase a conference pass at a 25 per cent discount.

Get Involved at Mobile 360 - Latin America

For more information on Mobile 360 - Latin America, including how to attend or sponsor, visit www.mobile360series.com/latin-america/. Follow the latest developments and updates on Mobile 360 - Latin America on Twitter, using the #M360LATAM hashtag or following @GSMALatam and @GSMAEvents, on Facebook at www.facebook.com/Mobile360Series and LinkedIn on www.linkedin.com/company/gsma-mobile-360-series.

