John Knotwell Appointed President and CEO of Utah Technology Council

Utah Technology Council (UTC), the premier tech association for Utah, today announces that the Board of Trustees has unanimously appointed John Knotwell as President and CEO. Knotwell succeeds Richard R. Nelson, who will serve as advisor to the Board of Directors.

"After an extensive, nation-wide, search, the Board is confident that John's experience and talent are necessary to navigate the evolving and expanding landscape of Utah's rapidly growing tech sector," said Gary Goodrich, Chairman of the Board. "I have no doubt that he is the right person to take the helm at UTC."

Knotwell is a technology industry veteran, with most recent roles as Chief Revenue Officer at RizePoint where he was responsible for leading worldwide sales, alliances, services, and customer success. Previously, he was Vice President of Sales at Workfront and Vice President of Sales at inContact. John currently serves as Majority Assistant Whip in the Utah House of Representatives. He holds an MBA from the John M. Huntsman School of Business at Utah State University.

"After more than a decade working in Utah Tech, I am privileged to join UTC and lead the organization. UTC has become an integral part of the technology landscape in Utah and I look forward to building upon that success," said Knotwell. "I am also thrilled to have the opportunity to work with the many great members of UTC who have helped create and develop Utah's innovative spirit and contributed to building a nationally-recognized epicenter of technology."

About UTC

Utah Technology Council gives an influential, unified voice to the state's 6,000 technology businesses and marshals support from government, education and community leaders. UTC's top priorities are: expanding the talent pipeline for high tech positions, enhancing the business climate in Utah, and fostering innovation within Utah technology companies. Visit www.utahtech.org.