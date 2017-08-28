Work out in a whole new way with Fitbit Ionic, the watch designed for your life

You normally can't take a personal coach everywhere you go. (You can try, but we wouldn't recommend it.) But, you can do that with the Fitbit Ionic, though it's like having a personal health and fitness coach on your wrist every day. Get "Veri Fit" with the Fitbit Ionic at Verizon (get it ). Available for preorder online starting August 29 for $299.99.

Find the guidance to reach your goals with dynamic personal coaching, built-in GPS, and continuous heart rate. Stay motivated by storing and playing over 300 songs, and get inspired by a global fitness community. Plus, get convenient access to popular apps, payments on your wrist and a battery life of more than 4 days*.

Verizon is the place to find the right Fitbit to match your active lifestyle. In addition to the Fitbit Ionic, you'll also find the most popular Fitbits: Alta HR, Blaze, and Charge 2.

Fun fact: you don't need to be a Verizon customer to preorder Fitbit Ionic, anyone can. Yes, even wireless customers with magenta, blue, yellow t-shirts are welcome. The active and healthy lifestyle is for anyone, regardless of the network your phone connects to.

* Battery life varies with use and other factors.

** Requires Pandora Plus or Premium subscription, available in the U.S. only.