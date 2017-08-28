Comtech Awarded $8.6 Million Contract Modification from U.S. Army

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (Nasdaq CMTL) announced today that during its fourth quarter of fiscal 2017, its Maryland based Command & Control Technologies group, which is part of Comtech's Government Solutions segment, has received a contract modification valued at $8.6 million from the U.S. Army Program Executive Office (PEO) Command, Control, Communications Tactical (C3T). The modification increases the total amount funded on this delivery order from $82.1 million to $90.7 million and extends the period of performance through July 2018. The funding will provide enhanced communications infrastructure for U.S. forces in the Central Command (CENTCOM) Area of Responsibility (AOR).

"This award further illustrates that Comtech is making an important contribution to the mission of our Army customer by delivering reliable, secure communications systems," said Fred Kornberg, President and Chief Executive Officer of Comtech Telecommunications Corp.

The Command & Control Technologies group is a leading provider of mission-critical, highly-mobile C4ISR solutions.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces and markets innovative products, systems and services for advanced communications solutions. The Company sells products to a diverse customer base in the global commercial and government communications markets.

Certain information in this press release contains statements that are forward-looking in nature and involve certain significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from such forward-looking information. The Company's Securities and Exchange Commission filings identify many such risks and uncertainties. Any forward-looking information in this press release is qualified in its entirety by the risks and uncertainties described in such Securities and Exchange Commission filings.

PCMTL