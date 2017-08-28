Speedcast and Danaos Partner to Accelerate Digitalization of Maritime Industry

Speedcast International Limited (ASX SDA), the world's most trusted provider of highly reliable, fully managed, remote communication and IT solutions, and Danaos Peripherals today announced a strategic alliance agreement under which the two companies will combine maritime communications with advanced application management developed by Danaos. Within 2017, the two companies will jointly release a remote and autonomous IT system on board a vessel, leveraging key technologies such as big data analytics, internet of things (IoT) and cyber security. The system will enable the remote deployment of third party services and applications, allowing for the swift and simple implementation of new capabilities to a ship.

Speedcast is the leading global satellite communications and network service provider, offering high-quality managed network services in over 100 countries and a global maritime network serving customers worldwide providing connectivity to over 10,000 ships and supporting mission critical applications.

Danaos Peripherals is the leading software provider to the commercial maritime industry offering the most complete system to the shipping community currently supporting more than 6,000 vessels and 500 shipping companies worldwide.

"The Speedcast and Danaos strategic alliance represents an exciting new direction for the maritime sector," said Tim Bailey, EVP of Products, Marketing and Business Development, Speedcast. "The combination of Speedcast's expertise in delivering high quality critical communications solutions and Danaos' ability to create a state-of-the-art application environment will accelerate the digitalization of the maritime business."

"Danaos recognized Speedcast as a strategic partner in our vision of enhancing onboard IT infrastructure and delivering advanced solutions, meeting today's market needs with minimal effort for implementation and support," said Dimitris Theodossiou, managing director, Danaos Peripherals.

About Speedcast International Limited

Speedcast International Ltd (ASX: SDA) is the world's most trusted provider of highly reliable, fully managed, end-to-end remote communication and IT solutions. The company utilizes an extensive worldwide footprint of local support, infrastructure and coverage to design, integrate, secure and optimize networks tailored to customer needs. With differentiated technology, an intense customer focus and a strong safety culture, Speedcast serves more than 2,000 customers in over 140 countries via 39 teleports, including offshore rigs and cruise ships, 10,000+ maritime vessels and 4,500+ terrestrial sites. Speedcast supports mission-critical applications in industries such as maritime, oil and gas, enterprise, media, cruise and government. Learn more at www.speedcast.com.

