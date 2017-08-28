Softchoice Wins Microsoft’s Double Gold Level Excellence in Operations Award

Softchoice, a leading North American IT solution and managed service provider, is pleased to announce it has won the Double Gold Level Excellence in Operations Award for delivering market leading operational excellence supporting Microsoft technology over the past year.

"We are very proud to receive a Microsoft Operations Excellence Award for the 14th time," said Maria Odoardi, Vice-President of Operations, Softchoice. "This recognition once again validates our Operations team's continuous efforts to deliver a seamless and outstanding experience for our customers, combining our expertise in implementing Microsoft solutions with industry best practices that streamline our Microsoft procurement process."

Partners achieving this award exhibited best-in-class performance in the North American channel. Softchoice was recognized for superior operational excellence by delivering two or more successful process improvement projects to optimize their operations. Over the last year, Softchoice focused on further improving accuracy and turnaround times for Microsoft contract processing, ensuring a faster and easier process for Enterprise Agreements and reducing resource time for both the Microsoft and Softchoice Operations teams.

These projects helped establish continued success throughout the business for Microsoft, Softchoice, and its customers. Furthermore, by achieving the Double Gold Level Award, Softchoice has not only satisfied all the requirements of the Silver Level Award, but has also implemented changes that exceeded expectations of Microsoft.

"At Microsoft, we are extremely fortunate to work with incredibly passionate partners that consistently seek and drive improvements that empower our customers," said Owen Roberts, General Manager of Microsoft's Americas Operations Center. "The Operations Excellence Award recognizes our partners that are committed to the growth mindset of delivering high quality, innovative solutions and an exemplary customer experience. We thank them for their achievements in optimizing their operations and look forward to a continued long, strong partnership."

As a Microsoft Licensing Solutions Partner (LSP), Cloud Service Provider (CSP), and Gold Certified Partner, Softchoice has over 150 pre-sales, licensing, and system engineers dedicated to streamlining customers' Microsoft journey from the desktop to mobile devices, and the data center to the cloud. Softchoice was also recognized at Microsoft's recent 2017 Inspire conference with the US West Partner of the Year Award, as well as a Microsoft Canada IMPACT Award for Windows 10 Innovation.

About Softchoice

As a leading North American provider of IT solutions and managed services, Softchoice combines the efficiency and reliability of a national IT supplier with the personal touch and technical expertise of a local solutions provider. Softchoice's holistic approach to technology includes solution design, implementation, asset management, and cloud and managed services, as well as access to one of the most comprehensive and cost-effective technology distribution networks in North America. With over 1,600 employees, Softchoice manages the technology needs of thousands of corporate and public sector organizations across the United States and Canada.