Mobile Labs Highlights Continuous Delivery for Mobile at Jenkins World 2017

JENKINS WORLD Mobile Labs, a leading provider of enterprise grade mobile testing and development solutions, today announced that it will showcase demos of its deviceConnect private internal device cloud leveraging Jenkins this week at Jenkins World. Jenkins World, the annual gathering of DevOps practitioners using open source Jenkins, will be held at the Marriott Marquis in San Francisco and is the largest gathering of Jenkins users in the world and is a multi day event comprised of sessions, workshops, training and other learning opportunities.

Mobile Labs' deviceConnect is available as both an on-premises and a hosted solution. It is a private, mobile device cloud that enables developers, testers and QA to bring order to the chaos of mobile testing and device sharing. In the on-premises implementation, the devices are managed in-house by an organization's developers and QA professionals in a compact mobile unit, offering a central portal to manage devices, users and applications. The hosted solution features the same deviceConnect software and 24/7 access to mobile devices, but instead of being stored on-premises, the dedicated devices are managed in a secure data center by Mobile Labs' experts. deviceConnect is tool-agnostic, enabling users to implement their favorite commercial or open-source tools, such as Jenkins, for mobile testing and continuous delivery.

"We are honored to be sponsoring Jenkins World," stated Mobile Labs' President Dan McFall. "Our team looks forward to talking to Jenkins users and learning more about how deviceConnect can help enterprise mobility teams to leverage Jenkins for greater agility by streamlining continuous delivery initiatives."

"At Jenkins World, we love to see companies giving users and attendees a hands-on experience," says Kohsuke Kawaguchi, CTO of CloudBees and founder of the Jenkins project. "This is a great opportunity for Mobile Labs to show off deviceConnect and interact with the thousands of Jenkins users joining us at Jenkins World."

Mobile Labs' Sr. Solution Architect Jamie Moore will also present, "The World of Mobile Continuous Delivery Using Jenkins," on Wednesday, August 30th at 1:45 p.m. PT. Moore will discuss common continuous delivery challenges using Jenkins and share three key components for successful continuous delivery for mobile.

Mobile Labs invites all attendees of Jenkins World to stop by Booth #603 to learn more about continuous testing, Jenkins, and deviceConnect. Jenkins World runs Monday, August 28th through Thursday, August 31st.

About Mobile Labs

Mobile Labs provides enterprise-grade mobile device clouds that improve efficiency and raise quality for agile-based, cross-platform mobile app and mobile web deployments. The company's patented device cloud, deviceConnect™, is available in both hosted and on-premises configurations. deviceConnect provides affordable, highly-secure access to a large inventory of mobile devices across major mobile platforms to developers, test engineers, and customer support representatives, among others. At the heart of enterprise mobile app deployment, deviceConnect enables automated continuous quality integration, DevOps processes, automated testing, and manual app/web/device testing on managed devices. deviceConnect supports all major integrated app development environments (IDEs), such as Xcode, as well as automated app and web testing on real mobile devices using a wide variety of mobile UI test automation tools. deviceBridge™, an extension to deviceConnect, serves as a "virtual USB cable" to checkout and debug cloud-based devices as if they are locally connected. For more information, please visit www.mobilelabsinc.com.

About Jenkins and the Jenkins Community

Jenkins is the leading open source automation server supported by a large and growing community of developers, testers, designers and other people interested in continuous integration, continuous delivery and other modern software delivery practices. Built on the Java Virtual Machine (JVM), it provides more than 1,000 plugins that extend Jenkins to automate with practically any technology software delivery teams use.

The Jenkins community advocates the use of Jenkins to the global development community, serving as a central source for tutorials, forums and other helpful resources for Jenkins users of all experience-levels. By recognizing the numerous contributors to the Jenkins project, the Jenkins project creates and fosters a community-powered infrastructure for maintaining and further developing Jenkins. You can follow the Jenkins community on Twitter (@JenkinsCI).