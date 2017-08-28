Ryan Royal Joins CellTrak as Chief Technology Officer

CellTrak Technologies, provider of the industry's leading Care Delivery Management solution used at over 4,000 home care agencies in the U.S., Canada and the U.K., announced today the expansion of its executive team with the addition of Ryan Royal as Chief Technology Officer. Royal will lead the software development and quality assurance functions as CellTrak seeks to aggressively innovate its mobile first, software as service platform.

"Ryan is the right person to lead CellTrak's software development now," stated Mark Battaglia, CellTrak's CEO. "With our recent $11 million investment from Boathouse Capital and MK Capital, we are embarking on the next stage of our growth plan. Ryan's health care experience includes executing on an innovative strategic vision that includes mobile technology, hosting Software-as-a-Service offerings, and delivery of outstanding performance at scale, all of which are relevant for CellTrak. With his leadership, I'm very excited to move ahead even more quickly to provide home and community-based care providers with software that makes it even easier for them to improve care delivery quality, compliance, communication and productivity, and to reduce costs."

Royal has spent his entire 17-year career in technology-related roles, from application development to creation of strategic vision. Most recently, he served as Chief Technology Officer for a provider of patient engagement software, where he led the complete rebuild of their core product. Royal excels at technical team leadership, resource and risk management, talent development, and the optimization of organizational processes.

Meanwhile, Steven Wegner, who has held the Chief Technology Officer title since CellTrak's early days, will take on the new title of Chief Information Security Officer & Vice President of Information Technology Infrastructure. Wegner will continue to provide leadership and expertise in privacy and security, web application environment experience, Cloud infrastructure, disaster recovery and business continuance strategies.

About CellTrak

People receive exceptional care in their home and community when their providers use CellTrak's solution to better manage the delivery of care and the people who deliver it. CellTrak brings innovation and expertise to home health, home hospice, home care, and community care agencies, to health systems and other pre- and post-acute providers, and to payers in the U.S., Canada, and the U.K.

With CellTrak, agencies deliver higher quality care, communicate more effectively, improve compliance, reduce costs, and increase productivity. Today, CellTrak's complete, integrated Care Delivery Management solution is used in 4,000 provider locations to support one million visits per week, facilitating care delivery and real-time Field Force Management, automating data collection, and providing information for business and care optimization. It includes apps for all types of caregivers that run on the leading mobile devices; telephony/IVR; portals for efficient, coordinated care delivery by a distributed workforce; interfaces to EHRs and back office systems; and services to support adoption and optimization. More information about CellTrak and its Care Delivery Management solution is available at www.celltrak.com.