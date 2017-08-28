SES Swaps SES-12 and SES-14 Launches

SES today announced a change of launch vehicles and launch slots for its SES 12 and SES 14 satellites. Under the new agreements, SES 12 will be launched on a Falcon 9 vehicle from SpaceX in Q1 2018 while SES 14 will be launched on an Ariane 5 rocket early in Q1 2018. The swap of launches will enable SES to improve service quality and continuity for its customers. Both SES 12 and SES 14 are using electric propulsion for orbit raising and will enter into service some four to six months after launch.

SES-14, manufactured by Airbus Defense and Space, will be positioned at the 47.5 degrees West orbital slot. The C-band payload of SES-14 will replace NSS-806 and will support SES's cable neighborhood in Latin America. The Ku-band payload augments the Ku-band capacity on NSS-806 with wide beams and high throughput spot beams covering the Americas and the North Atlantic Region. The Ku-band spot beams will allow SES to support the increasing demand for aeronautical and maritime mobility applications, cellular backhaul, broadband delivery, and VSAT services for enterprise and government segments. The Ku-band wide beams are designed to provide video and data services in Latin America, the Caribbean, and across the North Atlantic. SES-14 also carries the Global-Scale Observations of the Limb and Disk (GOLD) as a hosted payload for NASA.

SES-12, a very large satellite also manufactured by Airbus Defense and Space, will be positioned at 95 degrees East. The satellite will expand SES's capabilities to provide direct-to-home (DTH) broadcasting, VSAT, Mobility and HTS data connectivity services in the Middle East and the Asia-Pacific region, including rapidly growing markets such as India and Indonesia. The satellite will replace NSS-6 at this location and will be co-located with SES-8. As the largest satellite ever built for SES, SES-12 is capable of supporting requirements in multiple verticals from Cyprus in the West to Japan in the East, and from Russia in the North to Australia in the South.

View satellite details

Follow us on:

Social Media Blog Media Gallery White Papers

About SES

SES is the world-leading satellite operator and the first to deliver a differentiated and scalable GEO-MEO offering worldwide, with more than 50 satellites in Geostationary Earth Orbit (GEO) and 12 in Medium Earth Orbit (MEO). SES focuses on value-added, end-to-end solutions in two key business units: SES Video and SES Networks. The company provides satellite communications services to broadcasters, content and internet service providers, mobile and fixed network operators, governments and institutions. SES's portfolio includes ASTRA, O3b Networks and MX1, a leading media service provider that offers a full suite of innovative digital video and media services. SES is listed on the Euronext Paris and Luxembourg Stock Exchange (ticker: SESG). Further information available at: www.ses.com