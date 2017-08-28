Accenture Appoints Giorgio Migliarina, Former Telekom Malaysia CTO, as Communications & Media Industry Lead for Asia-Pacific

Accenture (NYSE ACN) has appointed Giorgio Migliarina as Communications & Media industry lead for Asia Pacific (APAC), effective immediately. In his new role, Migliarina is responsible for business development and operations in the region and for helping clients shape and deliver large scale company transformation programs.

Migliarina joined Accenture from Telekom Malaysia, where he worked from 2009 and spent eight years as chief technology and innovation officer in charge of network, information technology (IT) and research and development departments. During his tenure, he oversaw the transformation of the company's IT and network platforms and managed several notable projects including the fiberization of Malaysia, the launch of new operational support systems and business support systems for both B2B and B2C businesses, and the complete redesign of field processes. He was also in charge of B2B sales and oversaw Telekom Malaysia's pivot towards managed services, IT, internet of things and vertical industry solutions. Prior to working at Telekom Malaysia, Migliarina was a partner for 10 years with McKinsey & Company, co-leading the telecom and ICT practice for APAC. He also spent five years at Infostrada as business development manager.

"We are committed to having the best talent in the industry, so we are thrilled to welcome Giorgio onto our team," said Bob Sell, group chief executive of Accenture's Communications, Media & Technology operating group. "Giorgio's experience on the client-side puts him in a unique position to understand the complexities and requirements of a communications service provider and as such, gives him the insights needed to help clients transform their businesses for future success."

Migliarina said: "After many years focusing on one company, I wanted to take a step back and embrace the opportunity to focus on digital transformation with many different key players across the APAC region. I believe that Accenture is the best positioned in the market, and I am excited to be part of this tremendous organization and to be able to help clients tackle the challenges of their digital transformation journeys."

Migliarina was named Chief Technology Officer of the year in APAC in 2012 by the Asia Communications Awards and was included in the list of the 50 CTOs to watch by Global Telecoms Business in 2015 and 2016.

