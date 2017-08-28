Securus Transforms Business From Inmate Telecom Only to Diversified, Government Services, High-Tech, High Software Content Business

Securus Technologies, a leading provider of civil and criminal justice technology solutions for public safety, investigation, corrections and monitoring announced market share metrics and vertical markets in which it now competes in the law enforcement and corrections sectors.

Securus Technologies has moved from an inmate telecommunications only firm in 2007 to a diversified, government services, high-tech, high software content business with products in these vertical markets:

"Much of our expansion into these vertical markets has come from our $670 million investment in technologies, partnerships, patents, and companies over the last five (5) years," said Richard A. ("Rick") Smith, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of Securus Technologies.

"We don't purchase a company or technology or develop a product with our software teams without input from our jail/prison customers and inmates and their friends and family members. We have thousands of direct interactions each day with inmates, friends/family, wardens, jailers, sheriffs, deputies, parolees, facility IT staffs, and others in the industry so we watch, look, and try to understand on an explicit and implicit basis - what they need for efficiency, recidivism reduction, successful entry into society, safety, investigative, and security reasons. There is a wealth of information in front of us - so we use that to make decisions on acquisitions and our development efforts," said Smith.

"We used to say that we had a 35% to 45% share of the classic outbound audio inmate calling market which was true and a respectable market share back several years ago. However, with our entry into these new vertical markets, we have a much smaller share of a much larger domestic market. We have a 4% share of a $13 billion market, so a smaller percentage market share but with tons of headroom to grow our business, and that's exciting for us - exciting from an economic but also from a social perspective.

"We also have a significant social responsibility that includes providing low inmate rates, safer facilities (prisons and jails), more efficient facilities, recidivism reducing tools, inmate education including religious education, and the ability to solve and prevent crimes.

"Our expanded product set puts us on the front line more with corrections and law enforcement - a role that we take very seriously and with a deep commitment to improve people's lives," stated Smith.

"When you look carefully at the benefits to inmates and friends/family members of what we have created, they are substantial - substantially lower calling rates, video visitation, tablets, music downloads, book downloads, religious book downloads, immediate/emergency funding for calls, email, education materials, an advocate for expanded calling hours, recidivism reduction investments, and hundreds of millions of dollars in commissions paid to facilities that include inmate welfare programs of all types. I am proud of what we have accomplished on behalf of inmates and their families," concluded Smith.

ABOUT SECURUS TECHNOLOGIES

Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, and serving more than 3,450 public safety, law enforcement and corrections agencies and over 1,200,000 inmates across North America, Securus Technologies is committed to serve and connect by providing emergency response, incident management, public information, investigation, biometric analysis, communication, information management, inmate self-service, and monitoring products and services in order to make our world a safer place to live. Securus Technologies focuses on connecting what matters®. To learn more about our full suite of civil and criminal justice technology solutions, please visit SecurusTechnologies.com.