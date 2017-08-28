Network reliability customers can count on during Hurricane Harvey

As the Texas coast prepares for Hurricane Harvey, the reliability of your wireless device is never more important than now. That's when a simple call or text message can mean the difference between life and death.

Verizon builds reliability into every aspect of its wireless network to keep customers connected when they need it most.

"A disaster can strike at any time," said Nicola Palmer, chief network officer of Verizon Wireless. "Our networks are designed from the ground up with reliability in mind - for individuals, businesses, emergency responders and everyone who needs to stay connected."

Reliability starts when Verizon chooses the safest, most secure locations for its wireless equipment. The likelihood of hurricanes, earthquakes, and risk from wildfires, mudslides, floods and more are all considered.

The company has a number of "switch" network processing centers across Texas. With hardened shells, these facilities also feature large-scale on-site power generation, various redundant operations and technologies, and other back-up systems to ensure the company's network remains strong, running and reliable. These switches also serve as Emergency Operation Centers (EOCs) for Verizon teams, as well as local first-responders.

Additional measures the company takes to deliver on its reliability promise include:

And when disaster strikes, Verizon coordinates with first responders and can mobilize charging stations, special equipment, emergency vehicles and more to support local, state and federal agencies in all 50 states.

Being crisis-ready and crisis-proven is central to Verizon Wireless. "Reliability is earned and we will continue to work 24x7 to ensure our customers can count on us to stay connected."