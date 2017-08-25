IEEE and UL to Develop a Standard for Wireless Diabetes Device Security Provided by DTS

NORTHBROOK, Ill. , Aug.Â UL (Underwriters Laboratories Inc.) and IEEE recently signed a Joint Standard Development agreement to develop a consensus based standard for wireless diabetes device security.

The Standard for Wireless Diabetes Device Security (DTSec) has been provided by the Diabetes Technology Society (DTS) for use in this effort.

"The collaboration is a first for IEEE and UL and demonstrates a shared commitment to advance healthcare, bringing significant health benefits to patients in need, while also safeguarding their data and privacy," said Konstantinos Karachalios , Managing Director, IEEE Standards Association. "As we move to more advanced technology being employed in medical devices, ensuring that they are developed with broad consensus on security-based standards is vital."

"UL is pleased to partner with IEEE on this effort. With the support of Diabetes Technology Society, we are confident that the standard will assist in bringing safer diabetes devices to the public," said Phil Piqueira , Vice-President, UL Global Standards.

"Diabetes Technology Society is pleased to turn over DTSec to these two world class organizations, UL and IEEE, who will now co-manage the standard and broaden its scope. We look forward to collaborating with UL and IEEE as the standard evolves," said David Klonoff , MD, Medical Director, Diabetes Research Institute, Mills-Peninsula Medical Center and Chair of DTSec Steering Committee, Diabetes Technology Society.

For more information on the development of this standard, contact UL's Diana Pappas Jordan at Diana.Pappas.Jordan@ul.com or IEEE's Bill Ash at w.ash@ieee.org.

About UL UL fosters safe living and working conditions for people everywhere through the application of science to solve safety, security and sustainability challenges. The UL Mark engenders trust enabling the safe adoption of innovative new products and technologies. Everyone at UL shares a passion to make the world a safer place. We test, inspect, audit, certify, validate, verify, advise and train and we support these efforts with software solutions for safety and sustainability. To learn more about us, visit UL.com.

About IEEE IEEE is the largest technical professional organization dedicated to advancing technology for the benefit of humanity. Through its highly cited publications, conferences, technology standards, and professional and educational activities, IEEE is the trusted voice in a wide variety of areas ranging from aerospace systems, computers, and telecommunications to biomedical engineering, electric power, and consumer electronics. Learn more at www.ieee.org.

About the IEEE Standards Association The IEEE Standards Association, a globally recognized standards-setting body within IEEE, develops consensus standards through an open process that engages industry and brings together a broad stakeholder community. IEEE standards set specifications and best practices based on current scientific and technological knowledge. The IEEE-SA has a portfolio of over 1,100 active standards and more than 600 standards under development. For more information visit standards.ieee.org.

About Diabetes Technology Society Diabetes Technology Society (DTS) is a non-profit educational organization dedicated to promoting development and use of technology for people with diabetes. DTS presents the Diabetes Technology Meeting and the Digital Diabetes Congress. Its official journal, "Journal of Diabetes Science and Technology", is closely covering cybersecurity of medical devices.

CONTACT: Brooke Arrington Corporate Communications UL LLC T: (847) 664.1298

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ieee-and-ul-to-develop-a-standard-for-wireless-diabetes-device-security-provided-by-dts-300509846.html

SOURCE UL