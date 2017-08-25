Harris Corporation Increases Quarterly Dividend Eight Percent to 57 Cents Per Share

The Board of Directors of Harris Corporation (NYSE HRS) has increased the quarterly cash dividend by eight percent from 53 cents per share to 57 cents per share and declared a quarterly cash dividend of 57 cents per share, payable September 22, 2017, to shareholders of record September 8, 2017. The annualized cash dividend correspondingly increases from $2.12 per share to $2.28 per share. The action represents the company's 16th consecutive annual dividend increase.

"The increased dividend reflects confidence in our ability to generate strong cash flow and our commitment to drive value for our shareholders," said William M. Brown, chairman, president and chief executive officer. "We expect 2018 to be a growth year and remain confident in our long-term outlook."

