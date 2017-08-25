Verizon is ready as Hurricane Harvey threatens Texas

HOUSTON , Aug.Â As Hurricane Harvey continues its path toward the Texas coast, Verizon Wireless is well prepared to serve customers in Corpus Christi and across the region with the nation's largest and most reliable 4G LTE network.

Final fine-tuning measures are underway and local Network teams also are prepared to travel the coast to assist other regions hit hardest by the storm. The efforts are part of a year-round plan to make the network strong and reliable during storms and any other circumstances.

Network enhancements in Texas since last year's storm season include expanding and densifying the most advanced 4G LTE (Long-Term Evolution) services across the state; adding capacity to hundreds of cell sites; fortifying coverage along evacuation routes, including the use of stilts at cell sites in hurricane-prone areas; and installing new in-building network systems at hospitals, government and emergency facilities, high-traffic public venues and other key locations.

In addition, the company has a number of "switch" network processing centers across Texas. With hardened shells, these facilities also feature large-scale on-site power generation, various redundant operations and technologies, and other back-up systems to ensure the company's network remains strong, running and reliable.

"We work hard all year-round to ensure the strongest network and provide the most advanced, reliable service to our customers when they need it most," said Leo Perreault , executive director for network assurance for Verizon Wireless. "We take this responsibility seriously, and our Network team takes great pride in providing the best network experience, especially in and after severe weather."

Other Verizon Wireless ongoing efforts to ensure a reliable network include:

These initiatives are part of a network investment of nearly $1 billion in 2016 to increase the coverage, reliability and capacity of its premier network in Texas , and to add new services like antenna tilt technology to remotely enhance the network based on customer usage.

