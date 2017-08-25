AT&T Networks Prepared For Hurricane Harvey

BATON ROUGE, La. , Aug. AT&T is ready for HURRICANE HARVEY with an arsenal of disaster response equipment and personnel on standby.

AT&T has started its storm preparedness process as we closely monitor Hurricane Harvey. The storm is expected to bring heavy rain and potential flooding in southwest and central Louisiana , as well as other parts of the state. Preparation includes topping off fuel generators, testing high-capacity back-up batteries at cell sites and protecting physical facilities against flooding. AT&T has also staged other emergency response equipment in strategic locations that includes 7 satellite COLTs (Cell on Light Trucks), 3 Emergency Communications Vehicles (ECVs) and 3 charging stations. Its national reliability center is monitoring outages for quick action.

AT&T has also improved the network redundancy in storm-prone areas. It has installed more generators at critical cell towers and switching facilities, and moved electronics essential to network operations above expected flood levels.

"Customers rely on us, especially during major storms," said Sonia Perez , president, AT&T Louisiana. "That's why we practice readiness drills and simulations throughout the year. We do all we can to have our networks prepared when severe weather strikes. We've worked for the past few days to position equipment and crews to respond to the storm. We're closely linked with Louisiana public officials in their storm response efforts."

The AT&T Network Disaster Recovery (NDR) program is one of the industry's largest and most advanced disaster response programs. It includes hundreds of technology recovery and support trailers that can be quickly deployed to respond to disasters. The NDR team works with local AT&T network personnel, regional emergency operations centers and local response centers to keep service going until permanent repairs are made.

Plus, we are increasing our NDR fleet with new deployables to support first responders as part of our public-private partnership to deliver FirstNet's nationwide public safety broadband network. AT&T has more than 700 pieces of equipment, including our Cell on Wheels (COWs), Cell on Light Trucks (COLTs), trailers, generators and more. Our deployables and equipment can help them stay connected during emergencies and operate faster, safer and more effectively when lives are on the line.

Just as we prepare our networks and personnel, AT&T encourages customers to consider the following recommendations in the wake of the storm.

