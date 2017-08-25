Heninger Garrison Davis, LLC Files Class Action Against CenturyLink for Charging Customers for Extra Services Without Authorization

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. , Aug. Heninger Garrison Davis LLC Attorneys have filed a class action complaint against Centurylink, Inc. and a number of their subsidiaries on behalf of Alabama customers alleging that consumers were changed plans or charged for extra services without their permission.Â Centurylink has had a number of lawsuits filed recently against it all alleging similar types of complaints.

Last month, Minnesota Attorney General Lori Swanson charged the Monroe, La. -based CenturyLink billed consumers higher monthly fees than sales agents had quoted for broadband and pay TV service. Within the complaint, the state lists 35 individual consumers, who were quoted prices but were ultimately charged sometimes two or three times the original price. Separate class-action suits have been filed against CenturyLink in seven states (Arizona , California , Colorado , Idaho , Nevada , Oregon and Washington ).

Centurylink is the No. 3 landline wireline provider in the United States and supplies many clients in Alabama , especially in the southern part of the State. The lawsuit alleges that many Alabama customers have been overcharged and overbilled for services. Heninger Garrison Davis is one of Alabama's premier consumer class action firms and was founded on the belief that representing a plaintiff levels the playing field so that one person can stand toe to toe with the largest corporations.

