VeloCloud Demonstrates Benefits of Cloud-Delivered SD-WAN on VMware at VMworld 2017 Next Week

VeloCloud Networks, Inc., the Cloud Delivered SD WAN company and an Elite VMware Technology Alliance partner, today announced that it will be showcasing its Cloud Delivered SD WAN next week during VMworldÂ 2017, demonstrating the benefits of VeloCloud SD WAN operating on VMware for both Enterprises and Service Providers, including how VeloCloud delivers differentiated performance, reliability, and quality of experience for a variety of applications.

VeloCloud will specifically demonstrate its interoperability with VMware's NSX platform and the ease with which the NSX Edge can be included in the VeloCloud SD-WAN overlay with a single click. These demonstrations will take place in VeloCloud's booth Number 123.

VeloCloud Cloud-Delivered SD-WAN is certified VMware Readyâ„¢ for NFV. This is an indication that VeloCloud Cloud-Delivered SD-WAN has achieved VMware's highest level of endorsement and can be found on the VMware Solution Exchange (VSX) at https://solutionexchange.vmware.com/.

"VeloCloud and VMware have been working together to enable our common customers to seamlessly deliver virtual services," said Michael Wood, VeloCloud Vice President of Marketing. "VeloCloud's vision is to help service providers and enterprises alike gain flexibility and cost benefits with Virtual Network Functions."

VeloCloud Cloud-Delivered SD-WAN enables Enterprises to securely support application growth, network agility, and simplified branch and end-point implementations while delivering optimized access to cloud services, private datacenters and enterprise applications. Global Service Providers are able to increase revenue, deliver advanced services and increase flexibility by delivering elastic transport, performance for cloud applications, and integrated advanced services all via a zero-touch deployment and operations model. Both Enterprises and Service Providers benefit from the multi-tenant cloud gateway architecture and the ability to support real-time applications over private, broadband and wireless links. With VeloCloud, The Cloud is the Networkâ„¢.

VMworld 2017 will take place from Aug. 27 - 30 at the Mandalay Bay Hotel & Convention Center in Las Vegas. VeloCloud will be located in booth Number 123.

About VeloCloud

VeloCloud Networksâ„¢, Inc. is the Cloud-Delivered SD-WAN company, a Gartner Cool Vendor, the Frost & Sullivan Product Leader in the SD-WAN Solution Market, and a Best of Interop and Best of VMworld winner. The company simplifies branch WAN networking by automating deployment and improving performance over private, broadband Internet and LTE links for today's increasingly distributed enterprises. VeloCloud SD-WAN includes: a choice of public, private or hybrid cloud network for enterprise-grade connection to cloud and enterprise applications; branch office enterprise appliances and optional data center appliances; software-defined control and automation; and virtual services delivery. VeloCloud is headquartered in Mountain View, Calif. For more information, visit www.velocloud.comÂ and follow the company on TwitterÂ @VeloCloud.

VeloCloud is a trademark of VeloCloud Networks, Inc., in the United States and other countries. All other brands, products, or service names are or may be trademarks or service marks of their respective owners.