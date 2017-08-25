John QuiÃ±ones To Keynote The 31st Annual NAMIC Conference

NEW YORK , Aug.Â John Qui ones, Veteran journalist and host of "What Would You Do ", will be the opening keynote speaker for of the 31st Annual NAMIC Conference, Sept. 26 27 at the New York Marriott Marquis.Â The highly accomplished news professional will set the tone for the conference "Diversity at the Speed of Change" and share his inspiring journey and though provoking insights into human nature and ethical behavior.

"John's story of hard work, courage and perseverance is truly inspiring," said Eglon E. Simons , National Association for Multi-ethnicity in Communications (NAMIC) president and CEO. "His commitment to 'Doing the Right Thing' is refreshing and relevant in today's rapidly evolving media environment."

"I am honored to serve as the keynote speaker at this year's aptly named 'Diversity at the Speed of Change' at the Annual NAMIC Conference," said QuiÃ±ones. "Inclusion and integration are essential in today's media. As a lifelong learner and education advocate, I look forward to shedding light and encouraging attendees to pursue their dreams regardless of socioeconomic barriers or ethnic background."

The 31st Annual NAMIC Conference will be highlighted by a remarkable roster of the industry's notable business leaders and subject-matter experts. This year's agenda will celebrate and amplify voices from across the cultural spectrum. Commencing with the 2017 Cablefax Breakfast honoring the Most Influential Minorities in Cable, the conference will also be highlighted by the L. Patrick Mellon Mentorship Program and Annual Awards Luncheons, the Excellence in Multicultural Marketing Awards (EMMA), informative general sessions, evening receptions and other networking opportunities.

