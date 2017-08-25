CommScope Announces Participation in Investor Conferences

CommScope Holding Company, Inc., a global leader in infrastructure solutions for communications networks, plans to participate in the following upcoming conferences

Jefferies Semiconductor, Hardware and Communications Infrastructure Summit Date: Wednesday, August 30, 2017

Citi Global Technology Conference Date: Wednesday, September 6, 2017 Time: 8:00 a.m. ET

Deutsche Bank Technology Conference Date: Wednesday, September 13, 2017 Time: 4:20 p.m. ET

There will be live webcasts for the Citi Global and Deutsche Bank Technology Conferences. The links for both can be found at CommScope's Investor Relations page. The links will be live just prior to the start of the events and should be available for on-demand use within 24 hours after the events are complete. The webcasts will be available for a limited period of time following the conferences.

