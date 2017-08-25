Company Profile for Comstar Supply

Comstar Supply is a national distributor of outside plant product and expertise for the telecommunications and utility industries. Since its founding in 1994, the company has built an extensive inventory from industry leading suppliers to help carriers and contractors deliver high speed broadband and power networks. Through its facilities in Philadelphia and Raleigh, the company serves a diverse customer base including contractors, broadband and electric utilities, transportation, and government entities.

With more than 20 years of experience, we've learned that the most important secret to our success is providing a customer experience like no other. Our dedicated employee base provides outstanding customer satisfaction, unique attention to detail, and a focus on making it easier for customers to work with us.

The company has built an experienced management team with extensive telecom and OSP knowledge in distribution, manufacturing, marketing and customer care to support its end-user customers. With a goal of providing the communications industry with the necessary materials to successfully complete projects in a timely and cost-effective manner, Comstar Supply is uniquely positioned as a true distribution partner.

A certified, woman-owned business, please visit www.comstarsupply.com for more information.

President: Chad Punchard

