Kentik Launches Global Channel Program to Meet Growing Demand for Network Traffic Intelligence

SAN FRANCISCO , Aug.Â Kentik, the leader in network traffic intelligence, today announced the launch of a formal global channel program to meet increasing demand for network analytics that inform real time business and technical operations decisions. The news comes on the heels of Kentik's announcement of a reseller partnership with Net One Systems, the leading cloud infrastructure integrator in Japan . With 20 channels partners now signed on worldwide, Kentik's channel program accelerates its global market growth and enables partners to benefit from the company's momentum.

"Digital transformation, IoT, and cloud adoption are driving ceaseless growth in network traffic, both internally and across the internet. The potential business and operational intelligence from that traffic is immensely valuable, but legacy tools are overwhelmed by the volume and essentially blind to traffic beyond the border," said Jim Frey , vice president of strategic alliances at Kentik. "Kentik's network traffic intelligence platform was built for modern networks using the latest technologies, including big data, SaaS, and streaming analytics. No other platform can match Kentik Detect's capabilities, which is why we're launching our channel program on a global scale, to better address worldwide demand for our solutions."

Kentik's channel program partnerships are tier-based with two channel categories: Kentik Advocate Partners and Kentik Reseller Partners. Advocate Partners include independent sales agents and small consulting firms looking to introduce cutting-edge solutions to their client base. Reseller Partners include firms aiming to directly grow their topline with advanced network analytics technologies. All program partners will benefit from Kentik's sales and marketing initiatives and customer success training and support.

Supporting Quotes from New Partners:

Kentik is actively seeking new partners that want to take advantage of its revolutionary network traffic intelligence platform. For more information about the program and how to become a partner, please visit www.kentik.com/partners.

ABOUT KENTIK Kentik is the network traffic intelligence company. Kentik turns network traffic - billions of digital footprints - into real-time intelligence for both business and technical operations. Network operators, engineers, and security teams use Kentik to manage and optimize the performance, security, and potential of their networks and their business. The company was founded by network and big data technologists and executives from companies such as Akamai, CloudFlare, YouTube, and Netflix, with decades of experience in operations, architecture, and distributed systems. Kentik is headquartered in San Francisco . Visit www.kentik.com or follow @KentikInc on Twitter.

