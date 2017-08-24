Gogo Business Aviation's 4G Service Takes Flight

BROOMFIELD, Colo. , Aug.Â A new era in business aviation has begun. Gogo Business Aviation (NASDAQ GOGO), the leading provider of broadband connectivity products and services for business aviation, has received Supplemental Type Certification (STC) and Parts Manufacturer Approval (PMA) from the FAA for its new dual directional antennas which will be used with the Gogo AVANCETM L5 system (formerly known as the Gogo Biz 4G LRU).

Gogo AVANCE L5 connects to the Gogo Biz 4G network delivering faster speeds and enhanced network capacity enabling a more robust experience for activities such as live streaming video and audio, on-demand movies, personal smartphone use, real-time data for cockpit apps, and remote diagnostics and support while in flight.

"Using our proprietary Gogo Biz 4G network, Gogo AVANCE L5 will deliver an inflight Wi-Fi experience unrivaled by anything else in business aviation, and demand from customers is strong," said Sergio Aguirre , Gogo's senior vice president and general manager. "I'm so proud of our team. We told the marketplace that we would launch 4G service in mid-2017, and we met that commitment."

Gogo's dealers and OEM partners are actively pursuing multiple STCs that will certify the Gogo AVANCE L5 system for installation on more than 40 business aircraft models. The majority of other business aircraft models will also be available for Gogo AVANCE L5 system installation utilizing existing STCs.

Gogo AVANCE is an innovative approach that combines Gogo's advanced hardware and software technology to create a fully integrated, aviation-grade inflight connectivity and entertainment platform. The platform enables connected aviation technologies, services and applications like never before. Gogo AVANCE is the heart of the company's new suite of platform-based products: beginning with its Smart Cabin systems - SCS Elite and SCE Media, which launched in July - followed by the Gogo AVANCE L5 hardware.

Created specifically for the business aviation market, the Gogo Biz 4G network is built on Gogo's existing ground network of more than 250 towers and fiber backhaul, which has provided connectivity for hundreds of thousands of flight hours aboard thousands of business and commercial aircraft. The AVANCE L5 equipment package will incorporate dual-band 802.11ac Wi-Fi service and a host of other features - all from a single box.

Gogo AVANCE L5 is future-ready, providing an upgrade path to Gogo's Next Gen network, scheduled to launch in 2018. The Next Gen network will use a proprietary modem, a new beam-forming antenna and unlicensed spectrum to produce speeds up to 100 Mbps. It will utilize LTE technology and leverage Gogo's existing North American network and infrastructure.

About Gogo Gogo is the in-flight internet company. We are the leading global provider of broadband connectivity products and services for aviation. We design and source innovative network solutions that connect aircraft to the Internet, and develop software and platforms that enable customizable solutions for and by our aviation partners. Once connected, we provide industry leading reliability around the world. Our mission is to help aviation go farther by making planes fly smarter, so our aviation partners perform better and their passengers travel happier.

You can find Gogo's products and services on thousands of aircraft operated by the leading global commercial airlines and thousands of private aircraft, including those of the largest fractional ownership operators. Gogo is headquartered in Chicago, Ill. , with additional facilities in Broomfield, Colo. , and locations across the globe. Connect with us at www.gogoair.com and www.business.gogoair.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements Certain disclosures in this press release include "forward-looking statements" that are based on management's beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to management. Most forward-looking statements contain words that identify them as forward-looking, such as "anticipates," "believes," "continues," "could," "seeks," "estimates," "expects," "intends," "may," "plans," "potential," "predicts," "projects," "should," "will," "would" or similar expressions and the negatives of those terms that relate to future events. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, trends and uncertainties, many of which may be beyond our control, that may cause Gogo's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any projected results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such risks, trends and uncertainties include those described under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on February 24, 2017 and its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2017 filed with the SEC on May 4 , 2017. Forward-looking statements represent the beliefs and assumptions of Gogo only as of the date of this press release and Gogo undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any such forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Media Relations Contact: Investor Relations Contact: Dave Mellin Varvara Alva +1 303-301-3606 +1 312-517-6460 dmellin@gogoair.com ir@gogoair.com

Media Relations Contact:

Investor Relations Contact:

Dave Mellin

Varvara Alva

+1 303-301-3606

+1 312-517-6460

dmellin@gogoair.com

ir@gogoair.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gogo-business-aviations-4g-service-takes-flight-300508994.html

SOURCE Gogo

http://www.gogoair.com