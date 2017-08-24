The uniVERSE Opens to All: OtterBox Releases CAD

FORT COLLINS, Colo. , Aug. In pursuit of truly endless possibilities for the uniVERSE Case System, OtterBox today released the accessory mount CAD to allow inventors, tinkerers, dreamers and other creative minds to design and 3D print their own accessories.

The uniVERSE Case System features a slim, protective OtterBox case for iPhone and iPad with a modular rail mount on the back that allows attachment of a variety of accessories. To date, OtterBox has partnered with other leading accessory brands to create best-in-class accessories for uniVERSE. Charge up with mophie, expand memory with SanDisk or convert iPad into a laptop with Brydge, all with trusted OtterBox protection.

"One of the core values at OtterBox is innovation, which is why we created the uniVERSE Case System," said OtterBox CEO Jim Parke . "We're inviting the community of innovators around the world to customize their mobile experience by designing their own accessories."

The release of the uniVERSE accessory mount CAD allows the creative community to imagine, design and create their own accessories for uniVERSE. Partnering with 3D Hubs, a global network of 3D printing services, the possibilities are truly endless. 3D Hubs taps into a network of more than 6,500 printers throughout the world, offering competitive pricing, quick turnaround from local vendors and myriad materials.

"We're excited to partner with a company like OtterBox that understands the potential of mass-customization and has taken full-advantage of our publicly available supply chain API - a tool which connects companies to our distributed manufacturing network and allows them to create digital supply chains of 3D printed products," said Bram de Zwart , CEO of 3D Hubs.

OtterBox will showcase uniVERSE and the power of innovation at the World Maker Faire in Flushing, N.Y. , Sept. 23 and 24. Attendees of the event will have a chance to design and print their uniVERSE accessories onsite on a LulzBot TAZ 6 3D printer from Aleph Objects, a global leader in Free Software and Open Source Hardware, and manufacturers of the LulzBot line of 3D printers, parts and plastics.

"We are thrilled to be collaborating with OtterBox," said Aleph Objects Director of Marketing, Ben Malouf . "OtterBox is demonstrating exemplary vision by releasing their uniVERSE accessory mount CAD under Free licensing, and we are excited to help bring their community's ideas into reality with LulzBot 3D Printers at World Maker Faire."

To learn more about OtterBox uniVERSE and download the accessory mount CAD, visit www.otterbox.com/universe-cad.

