ICMI Contact Center Demo Announces Eight Interactive Workshops for 2017 Event

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. , Aug.Â The International Customer Management Institute (ICMI), will host eight interactive half day workshops during its Contact Center Demo, taking place September 25 27 in Las Vegas, NV. The event's workshop lineup allows for attendees to enhance their conference experience through hands on trainings that delve into pressing contact center topics.

Each workshop is led by industry experts to guarantee that attendees are gaining up-to-date insight on industry trends and contact center practices. All eight sessions promote an interactive and hands-on approach to learning, concentrating on imperative industry subject matter such as agent training, technology implementation, and delivering world class customer experience. Through these workshops, participants will be prepared for any contact center challenges their organization may face, and will be armed with the tools needed to find the best possible solution for any situation. Workshops will be held on Monday, September 25th during two separate time slots.

"The interactive workshop offerings give attendees a hands-on approach to new strategies for their organizations," said Patty Caron , Event Director, ICMI. "Each workshop is led by an influential industry expert, and we are excited for the innovative information they have to offer attendees at this year's ICMI Contact Center Demo."

Headlining the workshop lineup at ICMI Contact Center Demo is Strategic Planning for World Class Multichannel Customer Experience, this session is sponsored by Salesforce Service Cloud and led by ICMI Associate G. Todd Gladden. Taking place from 1:30- 5:00 pm , this workshop gives the insight and direction to develop and execute a contact center strategy and leadership process for effectively operating in the digital world. In this workshop, attendees will work through realistic exercises demonstrating key contact center multi-channel customer service challenges and how to overcome them. Attendees will leave with resources, techniques, and knowledge needed to implement a successful multichannel service strategy. All participants will earn a "Multichannel Customer Service" certification from ICMI. Typically reserved for 3 day conference pass holders, this unique workshop is open to all conference pass types.

This year's workshop schedule also includes:

The International Customer Management Institute (ICMI) is the leading global provider of comprehensive resources for customer management professionals -- from frontline agents to executives -- who wish to improve customer experiences and increase efficiencies at every level of the contact center. Since 1985, ICMI has helped more than 50,000 organizations in 167 countries through training, events, consulting, and informational resources.

