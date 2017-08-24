Sprint Says Thanks to New and Existing Customers with JAY-Z “4:44” TOUR Tickets Via TIDAL Partnership

Sprint (NYSE S) "Says Thanks" and provides customers the opportunity to get tickets to the highly anticipated upcoming JAY Z "4 44" TOUR while supplies last.

Who: New or existing Sprint customers who activate a new line of service and sign up for the complimentary 6-month trial of TIDAL HiFi.1

What: While supplies last, Sprint customers that have activated their TIDAL membership can receive tickets to the upcoming JAY-Z "4:44" TOUR. New or existing Sprint customers who activate one new line of service will be eligible for one ticket to an upcoming JAY-Z "4:44" TOUR location. Customers are eligible for two tickets if they add two or more lines of service.

When: The ticket offer is only available on Saturday, Aug. 26, at Sprint stores and dealers nationwide.

Where: The ticket offer will be for the upcoming JAY-Z "4:44" TOUR at one of the following 2017 tour stops:

Visit www.sprint.com/store locator to find the nearest Sprint location.

How: First come, first serve, new or existing Sprint customers who activate one new line of service and add the complimentary six-month trial of TIDAL HiFi2 will be eligible for one ticket to an upcoming JAY-Z "4:44" TOUR location. Customers are eligible for two tickets if they add two or more lines of service. Learn more about activating TIDAL on Sprint.com/TIDAL.

Now is the perfect time to switch to Sprint. Get a six-month trial of TIDAL HiFi on Sprint and a Clean Slate.SM Sprint provides the best deals on the latest phones and will cover switching fees up to $650 per line via prepaid reward card.3 Sprint makes it easy.

More info: In addition, the TIDAL and Sprint partnership will support the 1Million Project, an initiative from Sprint and the Sprint Foundation that will connect 1 million low-income U.S. high school students who don't have internet access at home to help level the playing field and eliminate the "homework gap." Participating students will receive free mobile devices and free high-speed wireless internet connectivity while in high school for up to four years. Sprint will donate $2 from every new line activation with a device purchase or lease - up to $1 million - to support the 1Million Project.4 For more information about Sprint's initiative to provide high school students the tools they need to succeed, visit sprint.com/1millionproject.

About TIDAL

TIDAL is a global, experiential, entertainment platform built for fans, directly from artists around the world. TIDAL members enjoy exclusively curated content that directly connect artists with their fans in multiple ways. The service offers high-fidelity, CD sound quality music, high resolution video, an opportunity to discover new artists via TIDAL Rising and unique experiences via TIDAL X. TIDAL is available in more than 52 countries, with more than a 50 million song catalog and 180,000 high quality videos. For more information, please visit www.tidal.com. Follow TIDAL at http://facebook.com/tidal, http://twitter.com/tidalhifi and https://instagram.com/tidal/

About Sprint

Sprint (NYSE: S) is a communications services company that creates more and better ways to connect its customers to the things they care about most. Sprint served 53.7 million connections as of June 30, 2017, and is widely recognized for developing, engineering and deploying innovative technologies, including the first wireless 4G service from a national carrier in the United States; leading no-contract brands including Virgin Mobile USA, Boost Mobile, and Assurance Wireless; instant national and international push-to-talk capabilities; and a global Tier 1 Internet backbone. Sprint has been named to the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI) North America for the past five years. You can learn more and visit Sprint at www.sprint.com or www.facebook.com/sprint and www.twitter.com/sprint

1 After 6 months, pay $9.99/mo. for TIDAL Premium. Sprint plan sold separately. Data rates will apply for usage on plans other than Unlimited Data. 2 Quantities and venues limited. Requires registration after 14-day waiting period customer must be in good standing. Offer not transferable, exchangeable or refundable and must be accepted as awarded. No cash or other substitution may be made. Travel expenses and any and all other costs and expenses are not included. Sprint is not responsible if any scheduled event is delayed, postponed or cancelled for any reason, and winner will not be reimbursed for tickets. 3 Via Prepaid Rewards Card (less phone trade-in credit provided) after online registration and new phone activation. Amount based on early termination fee charged or remaining phone balance. Prepaid card is issued by MetaBank®. 4 From June 9 to Dec. 9, Sprint will donate $2 to the Sprint Foundation in connection with the purchase or lease of any Android or iOS phone with the activation of a new line of service, with a maximum donation of $1 million. For more information, visit http://goodworks.sprint.com/content/1022/files/SprintTidal1MPInfoFINAL.pdf.