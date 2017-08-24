QTS Announces Hosted Private Cloud Delivering Higher Levels of Performance, Automation and Visibility

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. , Aug.Â Responding to increasing demand for highly automated outsourced cloud and hybrid IT solutions, QTS Realty Trust (NYSE QTS), a leading provider of data center, cloud and managed hosting services, today announced QTS' new Hosted Private Cloud (HPC), a purpose built infrastructure as a service platform (IaaS) designed to meet evolving hybrid IT needs of enterprise customers.

HPC, enabled by QTS' Hybrid Cloud Management Platform (HCMP) and the Nutanix Enterprise Cloud Platform, is a software-defined private cloud that runs advanced applications and workloads in a multi-cloud IT environment. Organizations benefit from significantly higher levels of automation, control and visibility into managed public and private cloud instances from a single console view.

The hyperconverged infrastructure is comprised of a software-defined solution that tightly integrates compute, storage, networking and virtualization resources. The architecture enables cloudlike consumption-based infrastructure economics and flexibility without compromising performance, reliability, and availability. Additionally, the Nutanix platform offers ease of deployment, management and a rich set of integration APIs.

QTS HPC customers can easily add incremental blocks of infrastructure to the solution, eliminating the need for replacement or frequent upgrades. Customers benefit from predictable performance, robust security, seamless application mobility for all enterprise applications, and faster time-to-value for expanded environments.

"Enterprises are increasingly seeking to de-risk their cloud and Hybrid IT journey," said Dan Bennewitz , Chief Operating Officer, Sales, Product and Marketing - QTS. "Hosted Private Cloud is QTS' latest cloud offering and a key component of what is now one of the industry's broadest and most advanced set of Hybrid IT solutions."

QTS' HPC features:

"QTS is an early adopter in delivering an enterprise hosted private cloud solution built on and leveraging the benefits of Nutanix's hyperconverged architecture," said Dave Gwyn , Vice President, Americas East & Latin America , Nutanix. "We look forward to working with QTS as a trusted partner as they continue to expand as a leader in hybrid IT services and solution delivery."

QTS' HCMP now underpins QTS' growing portfolio of cloud services and further expands QTS' capabilities as a leading provider of hybrid data center solutions.

