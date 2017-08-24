Nexterday North 2017 Re-Invents the Core of the Digital and Communications Industry

Comptel Corporation, now a Nokia company, today unveiled the scope of its third annual Nexterday North "anti seminar," taking place 19 21 September 2017 in Helsinki, Finland.

For the last two years, Nexterday North has gathered thought leaders in the digital and communications services industry to outline a plan for re-invention and determine how to execute it, with the goal of motivating innovation and disruption. This year, Nexterday North will embrace the business culture of courage with the event's theme: "Dare More. Be More."

"Nexterday North 2016 focused on getting digital and communications service providers to stop thinking about their digital transformation strategies and actually start implementing them," said Juhani Hintikka, CEO of Comptel. "This year, Nexterday North will urge attendees who have taken action to courageously go beyond that initial execution - to be more daring in their strategies and ultimately, be more than what the industry has come to expect."

The three-day event will offer compelling keynote presentations from a diverse collection of innovative leaders and disrupters from all corners of the digital landscape, including executives from Deutsche Telekom, 2degrees Mobile, and Saudi Telecom.

Nexterday North's roster of top-notch keynote speakers will feature Jason Silva, host of National Geographic Channel's #1 rated and Emmy-nominated series, Brain Games; inspirational futurist Mark Stevenson; Hilary Mason, CEO and Founder of Fast Forward Labs, an independent data technology research lab; best-selling author Adam Alter; and Sarah Harrison of The Courage Foundation, an international organisation that protects whistleblowers and truth tellers.

Nexterday North's three-day agenda will also feature:

About Nexterday North Nexterday North is the annual "anti-seminar" that brings together movers and shakers from the digital and communications industry to share cross-industry foresights, insights and inspirational stories on digital transformation to empower innovation and disruption. Through interactive demos, industry blueprints and roundtable discussions, Nexterday North is where leaders from around the world converge to navigate digital transformation challenges and push the boundaries of the digital communications industry further. For more information, visit: www.nexterdaynorth.com.