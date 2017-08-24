Anything Technologies Media's Subsidiary Shield Global Receives Order from Leading Clothing Manufacturer in South Korea for "Antimicrobial" Surface Product to Protect Clothing from Harmful Viruses', Bacteria and Fungi

PLACERVILLE, CA , Aug. 24, 2017 PRNewswire Anything Technologies Media Inc's. (OTC EXMT) Board of Directors announced today that the companies' subsidiary Shield Global, a Biotech Company has received order from major clothing manufacturer in South Korea to use its surface protestant to protect against harmful viruses, bacteria, molds and fungi. The company will use the antimicrobial product in their textiles so clothing is not only antimicrobial, but will be antimicrobial for the life of the product in clothing manufactured. The company ordered its first 10 BBLS of invisiShield SP30 to implement in its textiles. The order is projected to be 1,760 gallons of SP30 ordered per month, which equates to $1,260,000.00 SP30 ordered per year.

Richard Wilson , CEO of ATM stated, "We are delighted about this first order from Korea for Shield Global and feel that this is the first of many. Our company is focused on providing new innovative products like Shield Global to help the world be a safer place for everyone. With the outbreak of new viruses and bacteria every year we feel that Shield Global can help many from getting serious life threatening diseases."

The company would also like to announce its new website www.invisishieldtechnologiesinc.com is up and running. This will be very helpful in selling Shield's products and services both domestically and overseas. Shield Global is also working on several new projects that are nearing completion and many companies are testing the product for many uses to protect against harmful organisms, viruses and fungi.

About Anything Technologies Media:

To purchase ATM health products please visit: www.nutraprobar.com & www.imdmeds.com Anything Technologies Media. www.anythingtechnologiesmedia.com is a Multi-Media Digital applications, production and marketing Company. ATM is the parent company of subsidiary Corporations, and is also focused on acquisitions in new technologies and manufacturing sectors. ATM sold 51% of R-Quest Hydroponics to iMD Companies Inc (OTC :ICBU) for stock of ICBU. The company and partners each have their own professional management team with extensive backgrounds in finance, manufacturing, marketing and distribution.

About Shield Global:

Shield Global specializes in surface protestant, anti-microbial products that fight against harmful viruses, bacteria, molds and fungi. With the outbreak of many new viruses and bacteria ATM believes that Shield Global has a special niche in the market place and has tremendous potential. The company's main product is a surface protestant that eliminates harmful germs, viruses, and odor causing bacteria, mold and fungi. The company has secured many contracts with schools, businesses and grows facilities to protect them from these harmful agents. This product can protect surface areas for up to 30 days and is safe water based "Antimicrobial ".

Safe Harbor Statement:

Certain statements made in this press release constitute forward-looking statements that are based on management's expectations, estimates, projections and assumptions. Words such as "expect," "anticipates," and variations of these words are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve certain risks, which are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual future results and trends may differ materially from what is forecast in forward-looking statements due to a variety of factors. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release and the company does not undertake any obligation to update or publicly release any revisions to forward-looking statements.

SOURCE Anything Technologies Media Inc.

http://www.smsactive.com