MATRIXX Founder, CEO and CTO Dave Labuda Recognized as Innovator of the Year

MATRIXX Software (http www.matrixx.com ) today announced that founder, CEO and CTO Dave Labuda has been awarded Silver Honors as Innovator of the Year in the 14th Annual StevieÂ International Business Awards. Labuda was recognized for his decades of contribution to the telecom industry, culminating in founding MATRIXX Software, a company that has created the first end to end digital solution for the Telco industry.

Labuda, the recipient of over a dozen patents, designed and built new in-memory database technology from scratch to address the massive requirements necessary to provide end-to-end digital functionality to the Telco market. MATRIXX Software is now at the forefront of helping Communication Service Providers (CSPs), long mired in legacy systems and business processes, transition to Digital business models and practices to compete successfully against digital disruptors and over the top players.

The company's Digital Commerce solution has made it possible for Telcos to simultaneously serve millions of customers while instantly processing billions of customer and network interactions daily. Demonstrable results for Telcos have included a 10 percent increase in customer acquisition, double-digit increases in Net Promoter ScoreÂ® (NPSÂ®), revenue increases by as much as 20 percent, a 90 percent reduction in time-to-market for products and services, and a reduction in customer service costs by more than 40 percent.

"It's an honor to be recognized as an innovator for doing something I love," said Labuda. "The rapid change of technology - be it the internet in the 90s or the rise of digital over the last decade - requires new solutions for the companies at the center of disruption. For them, good enough is simply not enough. Telcos need innovative solutions that enable them to stay at the forefront of change. I've been fortunate to be surrounded by an amazing team at MATRIXX Software who share my passion and drive to deliver high value solutions for our customers."

Prior to his success with MATRIXX Software, Labuda co-founded Portal Software which developed the first real-time enterprise billing platform for the internet. Labuda later oversaw the successful acquisition of Portal Software by Oracle in 2006.

The Stevie Award Competition was created in 2002 to recognize outstanding accomplishments and contributions of companies and business leaders worldwide. More than 3,900 nominations from 60+ nations were evaluated in this year's Stevie International Business Awards, representing nearly every industry. Over 200 professionals worldwide participated in the judging process, and winners will be officially honored at an awards gala on October 21, 2017, in Barcelona, Spain.

About the Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in seven programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards, The International Business Awards, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 10,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 60 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com

About MATRIXX Software

MATRIXX Software delivers an innovative digital commerce solution that enables always-on customer engagement. Our patented approach makes it possible for Digital Service Providers to simultaneously serve millions of customers, and process billions of customer interactions precisely and instantly. MATRIXX enables DSPs to build long-term strategic value through high-touch, digital customer relationships.

Follow @MATRIXX_SW on Twitter or Vimeo, connect with us on LinkedIn, or learn more at www.matrixx.com.