Coriant Promotes Reza Ghaffari to EVP of Global Services and Operational Excellence

Coriant, a leading supplier of packet optical, IP, and SDN solutions to Tier 1 global service providers and web scale Internet operators, today announced the promotion of Reza Ghaffari to Executive Vice President of Global Services and Operational Excellence. Ghaffari has been leading the transformation of Coriant's Global Services organization since 2016. The appointment reflects Ghaffari's record of leadership and demonstrated results in driving improvements in service quality and execution to advance customer success worldwide.

Reporting directly to Coriant CEO and Chairman Shaygan Kheradpir, Ghaffari is responsible for network deployment, care services, training, and professional services to customers around the world. In addition, Ghaffari oversees Operational Excellence across the company, a role designed to enhance synergies and cross-function collaboration and drive maximum customer service value at every touch point.

"Reza has played a critical role in improving the full lifecycle of services that Coriant offers and consistently delivering the high quality, high touch support that ensures our customers' success," said Kheradpir. "His commitment to service excellence and continuous improvement will serve to strengthen our customer value proposition as we expand our customer base and accelerate our growth plans."

Since joining the company in 2016, Ghaffari has helped reshape Coriant's Global Services organization with a proactive real-time approach that provides a higher and more efficient level of service to our customers.

Mr. Ghaffari has a long track record of success and global exposure as a serial entrepreneur building companies from the ground up with over 25 years of telecom-related experience ranging from enterprise network solutions, regional distribution, and provider of cloud communication services. Between 2000 and 2005, Mr. Ghaffari also worked at Verizon where he was responsible for innovation, product development, and strategic partnership programs. During his tenure at Verizon, a number of products were designed, developed, and launched under his leadership.

About Coriant

Coriant delivers innovative and dynamic networking solutions for a fast-changing and cloud-centric business world. The Coriant portfolio of edge-to-core packet optical, IP, and SDN solutions enables network operators to cost-efficiently scale network capacity, reduce operational complexity, and create the resilient foundation for a new generation of end-user services, including 5G, IoT, and Internet video. Coriant serves leading network operators around the world, including Tier 1 mobile and fixed line service providers, web-scale Internet operators, data center operators, cable MSOs, and large enterprises. With a distinguished heritage of technology innovation and service excellence, Coriant is helping its global customers maximize the value of their network infrastructure as demand for bandwidth explodes and the communications needs of businesses and consumers continue to evolve. Learn more at www.coriant.com and follow us on Twitter for the latest @Coriant news and information.