SA Photonics Recognized as Hall of Fame Honoree with Sixth Appearance on Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Companies List

On August 16, Inc. magazine included SA Photonics in its 36th annual Inc. 5000, the most prestigious ranking of the nation's fastest growing private companies. This is the sixth listing for SA Photonics, qualifying the company as a Hall of Fame Honoree. The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy's most dynamic segment its independent small and midsized businesses. Companies such as Microsoft, Dell, Domino's Pizza, Pandora, Timberland, LinkedIn, Yelp, Zillow, and many other well known names gained their first national exposure as honorees of the Inc. 5000.

"We are proud to be a member of the Inc. 5000 Hall of Fame, having now been recognized for the sixth time," says SA Photonics' President and CEO Jim Coward. "This honor underscores our efforts to maintain consistent growth and profitability. This distinction is a testament to SA Photonics' continued progress in advancing the state-of-the-art in photonics-not just over these three years of the Inc. 5000 list, but since our founding in 2002."

The 2017 Inc. 5000, available online at Inc.com, is the most competitive crop in the list's history. The average company on the list achieved an astonishing three-year growth of 481%. The Inc. 5000's aggregate revenue is $206 billion, generating 619,500 jobs over the past three years.

"The Inc. 5000 is the most persuasive evidence I know that the American Dream is still alive," says Inc. President and Editor-In-Chief Eric Schurenberg. "The founders and CEOs of the Inc. 5000 tell us they think determination, risk taking, and vision were the keys to their success, and I believe them."

About SA Photonics

SA Photonics is a Silicon Valley pioneer in the development and deployment of innovative photonics solutions for military and commercial applications, with particular expertise in optical communications, laser-based sensors, inertial sensors, vision systems (including head mounted augmented reality displays), ruggedized photonics hardware, and complex analog and digital components for space, marine, avionic and ground applications. SA Photonics is a recipient of the Small Business Administration's Tibbetts Award for outstanding success, and is routinely listed by the Deloitte Fast 500 and Inc. 5000 awards programs as one of the fastest-growing private companies in North America. To learn more please visit www.saphotonics.com.