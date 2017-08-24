VIVAVO Deploys Excelero's NVMeshÂ® Server SAN as Foundation of its New Cloud-Based Analytics Business

SAN JOSE, Calif. , Aug. Excelero, a disruptor in software defined block storage, announced that hybrid cloud service provider VIVAVO has standardized on Excelero's NVMeshÂ server SAN as the foundation of a new line of cloud based analytics business solutions. The first to debut is the VIVAVO Video System (VVS), an intelligent video analytics platform for CCTV use that delivers valuable insights from on site camera footage insights that can enable improved security along with a host of applications for better customer service and marketing through situational and behavioral analytics. Provided both to mid size enterprises and via its telecom company partners, VVS demands low latency, high IOPs storage at scale capabilities made possible by NVMesh's architecture and its ability to deliver shared NVMe that scales performance linearly at near 100% efficiency.

"Analytics make incredible demands of the storage infrastructure, and even our new and leading-edge software-defined storage architecture wasn't built for this level of speed and performance. Excelero provided exactly what was missing and uniquely matched our needs and direction," said Francis Au , CEO at VIVAVO. "Its NVMesh has dramatically shortened the time it takes to complete analytics on large data sets - allowing us to accelerate the analytics process for our users, and making our solution far more competitive."

Debuting in mid-September 2017 , VVS is powered by a "smart console" recording and management server with Excelero's NVMesh for "hot data" real-time data analysis of video captured in the field by a low-cost device and IP video camera, linked to cloud storage and backup capability. Early trials have demonstrated stunning results from NVMesh, with ultra-low latency in one rack. Separately VIVAVO has also trialled several proof of concept solutions for other vertical markets including DNA analysis for genomics applications, and artificial intelligence.

NVMesh allows enterprises to build hyperscale data center architectures by delivering shared NVMe at local latency and performance. The system scales granularly as a single pool of high-performance block storage and features easy provisioning of volumes. Analytics applications can access the block volumes directly or through a file system, which makes integration very straightforward. With NVMesh, customers benefit from the performance of local flash, with the convenience of centralized storage and the cost savings of standard hardware. The solution has been deployed for Industrial IoT, machine learning and user behavior analytics applications.

"Next-generation analytics requires two fundamental changes: faster storage and more scalable architectures. Excelero's NVMesh delivers both," said Lior Gal , CEO of Excelero. "We're honored to be chosen by VIVAVO as the foundation of its new analytics business focus, and look forward to helping it achieve a unique market advantage."

About VIVAVO VIVAVO is a leading Hybrid Cloud Service Provider with extensive expertise and experience in operating complex, on-demand, dedicated and mixed cloud infrastructure. Incorporated in 2006, VIVAVO is always evolving and continue to invest in Cloud infrastructure covering major Asia Pacific countries to support their customers and simplifying their IT needs through cutting-edge cloud computing technologies. For more information visit www.VIVAVO.com.

About Excelero Excelero enables enterprises and service providers to design scale-out storage infrastructures leveraging standard servers and high-performance flash storage. Founded in 2014 by a team of storage veterans and inspired by the tech giants' shared-nothing architectures for web-scale applications, the company has designed a software-defined block storage solution that meets performance and scalability requirements of the largest web-scale and enterprise applications.

With Excelero's NVMesh, customers can build distributed, high-performance server SAN for mixed application workloads. Customers benefit from the performance of local flash, with the convenience of centralized storage while avoiding proprietary hardware lock-in and reducing the overall storage TCO. The solution has been deployed for hyper-scale Industrial IoT services, machine learning applications and massive-scale simulation visualization.

