Turkcell Rolls Out NarrowBand-IoT Network across Turkey

Turkcell (NYSE TKC) (BIST TCELL) continuing to invest in LTE A infrastructure, became the first operator in Turkey to support NB IOT (NarrowBand Internet of Things) required for new gen innovative applications on LTE A networks. NarrowBand technology is an upper segment of IoT (Internet of Things) which allows things to communicate over the internet like the people. With the NarrowBand IoT technology, sensors in smart cities will communicate the measuring results to a platform with short delay times provided by LTE A. Data collected by the sensors and communicated to cloud via LTE A network will be turned into meaningful data which add to the city environment through big data analyses.

"We support our network with the latest technologies and continue to be a technology leader"

Gediz Sezgin, Turkcell's Executive Vice President Network Technologies, says "While our living spaces become more and more "connected" every day, Turkcell's mobile infrastructure is now ready for a world where billions of devices will connect. We became the first operator in Turkey to support NB IOT (NarrowBand-Internet of Things) required for new-gen innovative applications. 5G's essential 'NarrowBand Internet of Things' is in Turkey for the first time by Turkcell. So we open the door to 5G. NarrowBand - Internet of Things will extend smart city applications and many innovative solutions will be developed. It is expected that the economy created by this technology as of 2025 will exceed USD 3 trillion. Offering a technology which will create such a volume requires a very strong LTE - A infrastructure. We offer the first and the best NarrowBand - Internet of Things services in Turkey thanks to the advantages and broad coverage of the frequencies. As Turkcell, we will continue to research and invest to introduce the most contemporary technologies."

Thanks to this new technology made possible by Turkcell's LTE - A network, machines communicate fast and effectively and makes lives easier and smarter in cities. As an example this technology can be used in large cities where parking space is a problem, where sensors which communicate fast allow people to reserve parking spaces in advance and save time and fuel. Sensors installed on garbage containers allow the garbage to be collected on time based on fill rate. Smart sensors make remote monitoring of water and gas levels easier.

On the other hand, this technology brings a new vision to agriculture and livestock industries. Automatic irrigation of cultivated areas based on measurement of humidity improve the crop yield and tracking applications for livestock are made more effective and easier. This new technology contributes to the organizations by changing their way of doing business and facilitates tracking of human health. This helps tracking health and sport activities through body sensors and ensures that the necessary interventions in a timely manner.