TAVHealth: Low Health Literacy is a National Health Concern

SAN ANTONIO , Aug.Â TAVHealth, an organization that offers a cloud based collaborative platform that connects healthcare providers, payers, community and philanthropic organizations to Â help solve the Social Determinants of Health, announced today its latest white paper that draws attention to a growing concern for all Americans. In 'Solving the Social Determinants of Health by Improving Health Literacy', the authors emphasize the fact that only 12 percent of Americans have proficient health literacy.

Defined as the degree to which an individual has the capacity to obtain, communicate, process, and understand basic health information and service to make appropriate health decisions, health literacy significantly influences how we participate in the healthcare system and maintain good health. Focused on helping people improve lives by solving the obstacles and barriers to health, TAVHealth is drawing attention to a national concern.

"When nearly one third of American adults have a basic or below basic understanding of how to maintain health and what to do when illness strikes, we can appreciate just how challenging sustaining health can be," commented co-author, Lori Burris , MSN, RN and Operational Director with TAVHealth. As the nation converts from a fee-for-service to a value-based care model, a key factor will be individuals having more involvement in services they receive and will need to understand.

Chris Buckley , VP of Marketing at TAVHealth, who worked alongside Ms. Burris, added, "When health information is shared with someone who is experiencing the stress typical of being sick or recovering, it is highly unlikely that person will remember the details. We've learned we must do a better job of meeting patients where they are."

The authors assert that healthcare providers must be able to identify and address barriers to health and understand that individuals experience the highest risk in their home environments. Communication with patients once they've returned home, collaboration with other care-team members, and building alliances of support networks within the community will provide a solid foundation in which the country can address health literacy and overcome the barriers to ultimately improve health outcomes, lower overall cost and provide a better experience.

About TAVHealth TAVHealth helps health systems, post-acute care providers, payers, government agencies and philanthropies manage the Social Determinants of Health for at-risk populations. For over 4 million members, their family and friends, TAVHealth combines a cloud-based collaboration platform, a curated guide of community resources, and over 200 proprietary workflows that drive collaboration, process standardization and accountability. The result: improved outcomes, lower cost and a better experience. To learn more, visit www.TAVHealth.com.

