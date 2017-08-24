Malwarebytes Introduces Malwarebytes for Mac to Protect Against Rising Levels of Mac Malware

SANTA CLARA, Calif. , Aug.Â Malwarebytes , theÂ leader inÂ advanced malware prevention and remediation solutions, today announced the release of Malwarebytes for Mac, featuring real time protection to automatically block and remove cyber threats, including malware, adware and potentially unwanted programs. The innovative and fast detection engine has minimal impact on device operations to ensure Mac computers run like they should, and is recommended over traditional antivirus programs by many professionals.

According to data collected by Malwarebytes, Mac users saw more malware in the second quarter (April to June) than they had seen in all of 2016. In fact, more new malware families have appeared this year than in any other previous year in Mac history.

"We carefully designed Malwarebytes for Mac to protect all Mac users from cyberthreats and potentially unwanted programs so that they can feel safe and have a Mac that performs like it should," said Marcin Kleczynski , CEO, Malwarebytes. "Antivirus and security awareness is no longer enough defense for Mac users, the growth of Mac malware has made that very clear. We hope that more and more Mac users will come to this realization and begin to seek out additional defenses."

Malwarebytes for Mac features several distinct benefits and features for users to protect against this increasingly dangerous Mac threat landscape, including:

Malwarebytes for Mac is highly recommended by technicians as a primary defense against the growing threat of Mac malware. "As the top Apple Tutorialist on YouTube, Malwarebytes for Mac is one of very few pieces of software that I recommend to ALL Mac users," said David A. Cox , CEO, Tech Talk America.

"Mac threats are not taken seriously enough in the security community today," said Thomas Reed , Director of Mac and Mobile, Malwarebytes. "Adware and potentially unwanted programs are becoming a major problem for Mac users. Some very popular apps have been known to carry these threats and despite protections in place, the App Store is not immune to these threats. For example, the recent Proton Remote Access Trojan that plagued Mac users fooled many experienced, security-minded people who became infected. This perpetuates a crucial lesson that, despite what many Mac users think, they are not safe even if they are careful about what they download. Being security-savvy is no longer enough, all Mac users need dedicated protection against malware, adware and potentially unwanted programs."

For further details on Malwarebytes for Mac, click here.

Malwarebytes founder and CEO Marcin Kleczynski started the company to create the best disinfection and protection solutions to combat the world's most harmful Internet threats. Marcin was recently named "CEO of the Year" in the Global Excellence awards and has been named to the Forbes 30 Under 30 Rising Stars of Enterprise Technology list and the Silicon Valley Business Journal's 40 Under 40 award, adding those to an Ernst & Young Entrepreneur of the Year Award.

