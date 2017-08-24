Infrastructure Improvements by the Government and Telecom Operators Drive the UAE Cloud Computing Market

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates , Aug. The United Arab Emirates (UAE) cloud market is still in early stages of adoption with the implementation of private Infrastrucure as a service (laas) viewed by many as a critical first step towards broader cloud adoption. Government and telecommunication operators' infrastructure improvements are driving the market with public cloud software as a service (SaaS), and business process as a service (BPaaS) set to experience the fastest growth in the next three years.

"UAE Cloud Computing Market-Macro Outlook and Opportunity Assessment," evaluates macroeconomic and socio-political developments, and analyses existing and upcoming government policies and their impact on the sector's growth. Key end-user industry drivers, business challenges, market size, competitive scenarios, and a short-term investment outlook are also provided.

To access more information on this analysis, please click here.

"Hybrid cloud is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 30.5%, mainly due to enterprises looking to leverage blended cloud models to meet changing customer requirements," said Digital Transformation Consultant Gowtham Bandi . "Organisations are exploring the viability of capitalising on public cloud services offered by international giants such as Google, Amazon, Rackspace and Salesforce as well."

Strategic imperatives for cloud service providers' growth in the UAE cloud sector include:

"The biggest challenges to cloud adoption are data privacy concerns, compliance, regulatory issues and infrastructure integration problems," noted Bandi. "Hence, standalone security services companies like Qualys are partnering with cloud service providers to boost customer value and supply innovative security packages."

UAE Cloud Computing Market-Macro Outlook and Opportunity Assessment 9AC2/44

